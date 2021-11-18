A hefty batch of area football standouts garnered recognition for their gridiron efforts as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its 2021 All-Northwest District honorees in Divisions I through VII.
Among the Crescent-News’ six-county coverage area, 32 players garnered first-team honors in Divisions III through VII with four players and three coaches earning individual awards.
In Division VI, 14 players picked up first-team recognition. Tinora’s Baeden Hancock, Eric Bohn, KP Delarber, Javen Gaines and Cole Commisso landed on the first-team group, joined by an Archbold contingent of receiver Gavin Bailey, offensive lineman Hayden Dickman, D-lineman Devon Morris, linebacker Cayden Alvarado and QB DJ Newman.
Hicksville receiver Jackson Bergman, and Liberty Center’s Owen Long, Owen Johnson and Owen Box were first team picks as well in D-VI as LC preps for a regional championship matchup Saturday against Carey.
After recording 49 total touchdowns, 2,159 pass yards and 1,311 rush yards, Newman was named Division VI co-Offensive Player of the Year with Colonel Crawford running back Lincoln Mollenkopf. Archbold head coach David Dominique and Tinora coach Kenny Krouse shared co-Coach of the Year honors with Carey’s Jonathan Mershman.
In Division III, Defiance senior linebacker Alex Hoeffel picked up first-team accolades by the OPSWA while teammate Dawson Hornish was a second-teamer at offensive line and linebacker Dominic Tracy and lineman Keagan Villarreal were honorable mention picks.
Meanwhile, the Wauseon trio of Jonas Tester (receiver), Matthew Shaw (O-line) and Jude Armstrong (defensive back) were first-team picks in Division IV while Bryan running back Korbin Shepherd and Napoleon linebacker Tanner Rubinstein nabbed first team spots as well.
Regional finalist Ottawa-Glandorf was well-represented in Division V with Akron commit Tyler Leopold earning the Lineman of the Year award and first-team spots for Leopold receiver Caleb Kuhlman, defensive lineman Cael Hoehn and punter Landen Jordan.
Finally, the Division VII field saw a bevy of Edon honorees after a record-breaking season in Williams County. Quarterback Drew Gallehue shared the D-VII Co-Offensive Player of the Year award with Hopewell-Loudon QB Ashton Bour after the Bomber senior threw for 4,977 yards and 58 touchdowns.
Edon senior trench standout Cassius Hulbert was named co-Lineman of the year with McComb’s Eli Franks while Bomber head coach Bob Olwin shared co-Coach of the Year honors with Marion Local’s Tim Goodwin and Hopewell-Loudon’s Brian Colatruglio.
Edon receiver Gannon Ripke (103 receptions, 1,810 yards, 21 TDs) was a first-team receiver, joined by Gallehue, Hulbert, Patrick Henry wideout Landon Johnson, Antwerp defensive lineman Jagger Landers, Edon linebacker Henley Dye and Antwerp defenders Hayden Wagner and Kaden Recker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.