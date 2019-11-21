Following outstanding efforts on the gridiron, area football players earned recognition for those efforts as part of the all-district accolades compiled and released by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
In Division VI, Fairview’s Chayse Singer was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year while Matthew Gladieux of Archbold shared Co-Lineman of the Year honors ahead of the Bluestreaks’ regional final against Anna on Friday.
In Division IV, Bryan senior quarterback Nate Miller was named co-Offensive Player of the Year along with a pair of honors from Ottawa-Glandorf. Aaron Rieman was honored as all-district Co-Lineman of the Year and longtime head coach Ken Schriner earned co-Coach of the Year honors.
Finally, Division VII saw Edgerton, Leipsic and Patrick Henry all in the spotlight. Edgerton running back Hunter Prince was named Offensive Player of the Year while Leipsic’s Riley Spangler and Garrett Schwiebert shared Co-Lineman of the Year honors.
Patrick Henry nose guard T.J. Rhamy took home co-Defensive Player of the Year honors while Leipsic head coach Joe Kirkendall was named co-Coach of the Year after helping guide the Vikings to an 11-1 mark and a berth in Saturday’s regional championship game against Patrick Henry.
In Division III, the Defiance trio of Johnny Ceballos, Caden Kline and Zach Parrish garnered honorable mention status. Meanwhile, Wauseon star receiver Connar Penrod was a first-teamer in Division IV, joined by teammates Sean Brock and Isaac Miller and league compatriot Connor Arthur of Bryan.
Archbold placed four on the Division VI first team ballot in Antonio Cruz, Matthew Gladieux, Carson Meyer and Elijah Zimmerman, joined by LC first-teamers Trent Murdock, Zach Bowers and Connor Keller. Fairview’s Austin Bostater, Cade Polter, Chayse Singer and Caleb Frank took home first team status as well.
In D-VII, Patrick Henry receiver Kolton Holloway was named to the first team, along with teammates Garrett Schwiebert, Wil Morrow and T.J. Rhamy. Edgerton’s Tyler Eustace and Hunter Prince were also first-team honorees, along with Austin Kiess of Edon and the Leipsic trio of Riley Spangler, Juan Pena and Caleb Lammers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.