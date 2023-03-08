With the boys basketball tournament heading down its homestretch, the time to reward outstanding season efforts has arrived and with that comes the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Associations’ all-Northwest District boys basketball selections announced on Wednesday evening.
Defiance had a pair of 1,000 point scorers reach the feat this season and both were rewarded for stellar seasons as senior Cayden Zachrich (19.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 45 3-pointers) was a Division II all-district first-teamer while guard Bradyn Shaw (18.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 49 3-pointers) was on the all-district second team for the 20-5 Bulldogs.
Along with the DHS duo, Napoleon’s Caden Kruse was honored in the D-II district picks on the second team while NWOAL champion Wauseon had Landon Hines land on the third team and Tyson Rodriguez on the honorable mention listing.
A pair of local standout juniors earned co-Player of the Year status in Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White in Division III and Landon Brewer of Antwerp in Division IV.
White tallied 20.5 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals per game this season, helping lead O-G to a 22-3 record, another outright Western Buckeye League title and a berth in regionals for the fourth straight year. Along with White, head coach Tyson McGlaughlin earned co-Coach of the Year honors and Titan players Caden Erford and Theo Maag earned second and third-team recognition, respectively.
For Brewer, the honor follows a Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year award for the 6-3 junior who tallied 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while hitting a team-high 50 3-pointers on the year.
Joining Brewer from the GMC in the Division IV honorees was Ayersville senior post power Tyson Schlachter on the second team and Antwerp teammate Carson Altimus on the honorable mention list.
Pettisville senior Cayden Jacoby nabbed a first-team spot in Division IV while Kalida’s Jaden Smith and Patrick Henry sophomore Lincoln Creager joined Schlachter on the second team and Stryker’s Elijah Juillard was a third-team selection.
Other D-IV honorees on the honorable mention listing include: Kalida’s Evan Stechschulte, Continental’s Konner Knipp-Williams, Montpelier’s Garrett Walz, North Central’s Joey Burt, Edon’s Kaden Frenn and Pettisville’s Joey Ripke.
In Division III, GMC district awardees included Wayne Trace standout junior Brooks Laukhuf (first team), Tinora senior sharpshooter Luke Harris (second team), senior post power Ethan Foltz from league champion Paulding (third team), Hicksville’s Aaron Klima (honorable mention) and Wayne Trace junior forward Kyle Stoller (honorable mention).
Rounding out the Division III selections are Archbold’s Cade Brenner (first team), Swnaton’s Luc Borojevich (second team), Evergreen’s Eli Keifer (third team), Delta’s Nolan Risner and Bryce Gillen (honorable mention), Liberty Center’s Landen Kruse and Gavin Geahlen (HM) and Swanton’s Cole Mitchey (HM).
The All-Ohio boys basketball teams and the 2023 Mr. Basketball winner will be announced on March 22-23.
