A bevy of area players earned accolades for excellent seasons on the hardwood this season as part of the all-Northwest District boys basketball selections, with seven first team selections.
The honors were announced Wednesday evening through selection by a 10-person panel of members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, with all first and second-team picks eligible to be named all-Ohio, to be released the week of March 29.
In Division IV, Columbus Grove head coach Chris Sautter was named co-Coach of the Year, sharing the honor with Minster mentor Michael McClurg.
Two-time GMC Player of the Year Jagger Landers from Antwerp picked up a first-team all-district nod in Division IV, the second such honor for the Archer standout after averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this year.
Columbus Grove’s Blake Reynolds, last year’s co-Player of the Year, joined Landers on the first team, along with Ottoville standout Josh Thorbahn.
Buckeye Border Conference standouts Drew Gallehue of Edon and Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville were second-team picks in D-IV, along with Kalida’s Luke Erhart and Columbus Grove’s Tayt Birnesser.
Area D-IV third teamers included Leipsic’s Mason Brandt, Hicksville’s Landon Turnbull, Antwerp’s Luke Krouse and Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier.
The Division III honorees saw state-bound Ottawa-Glandorf place seniors Brennen Blevins and Owen Nichols on the all-district first team after the Titans reached their first state tournament in eight years. Evergreen junior standout Evan Lumbrezer also picked up a first-team nod.
Archbold junior DJ Newman and Swanton’s Josh Vance garnered second-team recognition while Wayne Trace freshman Brooks Laukhuf and Paulding senior Blake McGarvey were on the D-III third team.
Finally, Wauseon’s Connar Penrod, a Bowling Green State University baseball commit, was rewarded for his hardwood efforts as a first-team all-district performer in Division II.
Bryan post power Titus Rohrer and Wauseon junior Jonas Tester were third teamers as Defiance sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw and Napoleon forward Josh Mack were honorable mention picks.
