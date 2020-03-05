Both Antwerp’s Doug Billman and Evergreen’s Jerry Keifer picked up Coach of the Year accolades Tuesday evening as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its all-Northwest District boys hoops squads in Divisions I-IV.
Billman guided the Archers to their first outright GMC championship in a decade and an unblemished 24-0 record heading into Friday’s D-IV district final against Toledo Christian.
Billman’s players also garnered recognition, with sophomore Jagger Landers being named to the all-district first team, senior Jayvin Landers to the third team and point guard Luke Krouse an honorable mention nod.
Meanwhile, Evergreen earned its first-ever outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship under Keifer’s tutelage this season and will compete in D-III district semifinal action tonight against D-III Player of the Year Joey Holifield and defending regional champ Oregon Cardinal Stritch.
Mason Loeffler was named to the D-III first team for the Vikings with teammate Nate Brighton nabbing a third-team spot. Loeffler was joined on the all-D-III first team by Wayne Trace’s Nate Gerber and O-G’s Ben Westrick.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Nichols was a second-team honoree, along with Liberty Center’s Carter Burdue, and Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold was a third-team pick.
In Division II, Defiance senior Will Lammers picked up a third-team accolade after scoring his 1,000th career point in a district semifinal win against Bryan. Teammate Tyrel Goings picked up an honorable mention pick, along with Sean Brock of Wauseon, Titus Rohrer of Bryan and Landon Willeman of Napoleon.
Wauseon’s Noah Tester was an all-district third-teamer while Bryan’s Reese Jackson was also named to the third team.
Finally in Division IV, Columbus Grove brought in even more accolades for a 24-0 season that has the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the state. Senior Blake Reynolds was named Division IV co-Player of the Year, along with Simon Blair of Greenwich South Central.
Pettisville senior double-double machine Graeme Jacoby was named to the D-IV first team while Hicksville’s Landon Turnbull was joined by Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn and Kalida’s Luke Erhart on the second team.
Along with Jayvin Landers, Edgerton’s Logan Showalter and Columbus Grove’s Tayt Birnesser picked up third team all-district recognition.
