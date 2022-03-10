Area basketball players were rewarded for seasons well done by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s all-Northwest District honorees released on Wednesday evening.
Swanton head coach Bruce Smith was co-Coach of the Year in Division III while Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Colin White shared D-III Player of the Year honors with Mason Studer of Colonel Crawford in the boys honorees while Antwerp senior Jagger Landers was the D-IV Player of the Year for the No. 3 Archers.
The girls awards named Marisa Seiler as D-III co-Player of the Year with Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash while Ayersville mentor Tim Nicely earned co-Coach of the Year accolades in Division IV.
On the boys side, Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer, Swanton’s Nick Borojevich and Wayne Trace sophomore Brooks Laukhuf were all D-III first-teamers with Landers and North Central’s Zack Hayes earning first-team accolades in Division IV. Defiance’s Cayden Zachrich was a second-teamer in Division II with Wauseon’s Jonas Tester and Napoleon’s Josh Mack. DHS junior guard Bradyn Shaw was a third-team selection in D-II.
In Division II, Eli Schmenk of Ottawa-Glandorf and Archbold senior DJ Newman were second-team selections while Cameron Sinn of Wayne Trace and Evan Conrad of Liberty Center were third-team picks.
In Division IV, seniors Jakob Trevino of Ayersville and Drew Gallehue of Edon were second-teamers. Austin Ruhe of Miller City and post powers Cayden Jacoby from Pettisville and Jackson Bergman of Hicksville were third-team selections.
The all-district girls team saw Napoleon’s Emma Pedroza selected to the Division II first team with teammate Sophie Chipps as a third-team nod. Bryan’s Reese Grothaus represented the NWOAL champion Golden Bears with a second team selection as teammates Addie Arnold and Delilah Taylor were honorable mention picks.
The Division III field placed Seiler on the first team with Montpelier’s Ariel Page and Ottawa-Glandorf star Erin Kaufman, with the latter’s sister Katie earning a third-team selection. Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk and Kelly Crites were second and third-team picks, respectively. Evergreen sharpshooter Bekah Bowser was named to the D-III second team while Paulding’s Janae Pease and Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok joined Kaufman and Crites on the third team.
Rounding out the field of all-district selections in Division IV were first-teamers Abi Lammers of Miller City and junior Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville, the Players of the Year in the PCL and GMC, respectively.
Ayersville sophomore Ally Schindler was named to the second team in the D-IV ranks with Stryker’s Sage Woolace while North Central senior Madison Brown and Antwerp veteran Astianna Coppes were third-team selections.
The all-district teams are selected by a 10-person panel of media members from the OPSWA. Any first or second-team selection will be eligible for the all-Ohio selections, to be released March 28.
