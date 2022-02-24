District 7 and District 8 boys and girls basketball honorees were announced over the weekend with a bevy of local athletes earning accolades.
In District 8, Defiance juniors Bradyn Shaw and Caden Zachrich were second team honorees in the Division I-II-III listing while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White was a first teamer and Player of the Year.
O-G also boasted the Player of the Year on the girls side as senior Erin Kaufman was named the top Division I-II-III player for the Titans. O-G teammate Myka Aldrich was a second-team winner. The Division IV girls listing saw Miller City senior Abi Lammers nab Player of the Year honors and a first-team nod.
District 7’s recipients were plentiful as Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder and Antwerp mentor Doug Billman were named Coaches of the Year in Divisions III and IV, respectively, with Antwerp senior Jagger Landers taking home the Player of the Year award.
On the girls side, Napoleon’s Emma Pedroza was named Division II Player of the Year and an all-district first-teamer. Teammate Sophie Chipps and the Bryan duo of Reese Grothaus and Addie Arnold were also first-team selections while Napoleon’s Ella Rausch and Bryan’s Delilah Taylor were second-teamers.
In Division II, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester and Napoleon’s Josh Mack were first-team picks while Napoleon’s Tanner Rubinstein and Craig Jackson were named to the second team.
Swanton’s Nic Borojevich, Archbold’s DJ Newman, Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer and Wayne Trace’s Cameron Sinn were first team picks in Division III. Brooks Laukhuf was a second-team pick from Wayne Trace, along with Luc Borojevich at Swanton, Alex Roth of Archbold and Evan Conrad from Liberty Center.
In Division IV, Landers was joined on the all-district first team by local standouts Jakob Trevino of Ayersville, North Central’s Zack Hayes, Fayette’s Elijah Lerma and Edon senior Drew Gallehue.
Hicksville’s Jackson Bergman, Pettsiville’s Cayden Jacoby, Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter and Antwerp teammates Landon Brewer and Luke Krouse nabbed second-team status.
First-teamers in the girls listing included Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler in Division III and Ally Schindler of Ayersville as both the Indians and Pilots brought home Coach of the Year hardware for Dan Seiler and Tim Nicely, respectively.
Peyton Armey (Liberty Center), Addi Ziegler (Archbold) and Tinora freshman Nova Okuley were named to the D-III second team while Justine Eis was a second-team pick in Division IV.
