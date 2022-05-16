Baseball-carousel.jpg

Defiance had five players earn first team all-district honors in Division II, including junior David Jimenez, who took home D-II Northwest District Player of the Year honors.

Jimenez and senior Jayden Jerger were first team pitching selections while senior outfielder Jacob Howard and junior outfielder Gavino Gomez joined the fray, along with junior infielder Bradyn Shaw.

Other local players of note to earn district recognition included the trio of catcher Mikey Wolff, outfielder Quinn Brown and utility-man Taysen Deckrosh from NWOAL champion Bryan and Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong at first base.

Napoleon placed Blake Wolf and Kaleb Woods on the second team listing, along with Wauseon’s Will Sherman and Bryan’s Dylan Dominique and Jase Kepler.

Northwest Ohio All-District

Division II

First Team

Pitchers: Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Braeden Goulet (Wapakoneta), David Jimenez (D), Carter Duling (Ottawa-Glandorf). Catchers: Mikey Wolff (Bryan), Derek Lyons (Lima Shawnee). First Base: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon), Turner Witten (Van Wert). Infielders: Bradyn Shaw (D), Quinn Andrew (Celina), Grant Jolly (Wap), Kaden Shaffer (VW). Outfielders: Jacob Howard (D), Quinn Brown (B), Landon Brandt (Wap), Gavino Gomez (D). DH/Utility: Taysen Deckrosh (B).

Player of the Year: David Jimenez (D).

Second Team

Pitchers: Blake Wolf (Napoleon), Will Sherman (Wau), Austin Guerra (Toledo Central Catholic), Dylan Dominique (B). Catchers: Sam Archambeau (Maumee), Mike Niebel (Elida). First Base: Brandon Swope (Rossford), Blake Reaman (LS). Infielders: Jase Kepler (B), Keaton Cooper (LS), Gunnar Kuhn (E), Kaleb Woods (N). Outfielders: Brian Bishop (TCC), Ethan Rupert (VW), Alex Macke (OG), Jack Hassan (C). DH/Utility: Carter Schimmoeller (OG).

Honorable Mention

Luke Wessel (VW), Grant Jolly (Wap), Zach Gronau (M), Luke Cowan (LS), Nick Steinbrunner (C), Kaiden Bates (VW), Joey Caldwell (SM), Alex Lewis (Wap), Ryan McGue (E), Lucas Gerken (N), Carter Dominique (Bryan), Ryan Marks (Wau), Dylan Feister (C), AJ Parker (TCC), Chase Maulucci (M), Ty Kiehl (SM), Dylan Riley (M), Brady Kirk (E), AJ Dieringer (SM), Trey Rubinstein (N), Brylen Parker (VW), Ethan Psurny (B), Eli Delgado (W), Tyler Windau (LS).

