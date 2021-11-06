North Central senior Kendal Bonney earned the Buckeye Border Conference’s top honor as the 2021 volleyball Player of the Year, the league announced Friday.

Bonney, an Ashland University volleyball commit, racked up 405 kills in 75 sets this year at a .407 clip while tallying 54 aces, 74 blocks, 183 digs and 287 assists as a senior.

Bonney was joined on the all-BBC first team by teammate Madison Brown, Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez and Kacy Conolly, Stryker’s Sage Woolace, Pettisville junior Paris Coopshaw and Montpelier junior Ariel Page.

All-BBC Volleyball

First Team

Kendal Bonney (North Central), Paris Coopshaw (Pettisville), Sage Woolace (Stryker), Gabby Rodriguez (Hilltop), Kacy Connolly (Hilltop), Ariel Page (Montpelier), Madison Brown (North Central).

Player of the Year: Kendal Bonney (North Central).

Second Team

Elisabeth Rochefort (Pettisville), Carlie Kiess (Edon), Jayma Bailey (Hilltop), Carissa Meyer (Holgate), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier), Lauren Balser (North Central).

Honorable Mention

Edon: Emma Hickman, Ashley Kaylor, Olivia Mitchell. Fayette: Demi Storrs. Hilltop: Mia Hancock, Libbie Baker. Holgate: Jordyn Altman. Montpelier: Cadey Hilliard, Kelsie Bumb. North Central: Alexia Miller, Kassidy Faler. Pettisville: Rosemary Baer, Karsen Pursel. Stryker: Brianna Breier, Haylee Fulk, Emalee Fulk.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments