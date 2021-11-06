North Central senior Kendal Bonney earned the Buckeye Border Conference’s top honor as the 2021 volleyball Player of the Year, the league announced Friday.
Bonney, an Ashland University volleyball commit, racked up 405 kills in 75 sets this year at a .407 clip while tallying 54 aces, 74 blocks, 183 digs and 287 assists as a senior.
Bonney was joined on the all-BBC first team by teammate Madison Brown, Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez and Kacy Conolly, Stryker’s Sage Woolace, Pettisville junior Paris Coopshaw and Montpelier junior Ariel Page.
All-BBC Volleyball
First Team
Kendal Bonney (North Central), Paris Coopshaw (Pettisville), Sage Woolace (Stryker), Gabby Rodriguez (Hilltop), Kacy Connolly (Hilltop), Ariel Page (Montpelier), Madison Brown (North Central).
Player of the Year: Kendal Bonney (North Central).
Second Team
Elisabeth Rochefort (Pettisville), Carlie Kiess (Edon), Jayma Bailey (Hilltop), Carissa Meyer (Holgate), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier), Lauren Balser (North Central).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Emma Hickman, Ashley Kaylor, Olivia Mitchell. Fayette: Demi Storrs. Hilltop: Mia Hancock, Libbie Baker. Holgate: Jordyn Altman. Montpelier: Cadey Hilliard, Kelsie Bumb. North Central: Alexia Miller, Kassidy Faler. Pettisville: Rosemary Baer, Karsen Pursel. Stryker: Brianna Breier, Haylee Fulk, Emalee Fulk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.