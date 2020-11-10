Though a historic season in Pioneer ended abruptly in the Division IV regional semifinals, North Central got some extra recognition in the Buckeye Border Conference’s all-league volleyball honorees.

NC standout Kendal Bonney was named BBC Player of the Year after a dominant senior season with 479 kills, 80 blocks, 171 digs and 54 aces for the 21-4 Eagles. North Central claimed its first conference title since 1986 while claiming the program’s first-ever district championship.

Bonney was joined by junior teammate Makayla Brown (240 kills, 526 assists, 43 aces, 289 digs). Pettisville’s Liz Rochefort, Stryker’s Sage Woolace, Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez and Montpelier’s Ariel Page were also first-team picks.

All-BBC Volleyball

First Team

Kendal Bonney (North Central), Madison Brown (North Central), Elisabeth Rochefort (Pettisville), Sage Woolace (Stryker), Sydney Bignell (Edon), Gabby Rodriguez (Hilltop), Ariel Page (Montpelier).

Player of the Year: Kendal Bonney (North Central).

Second Team

Kassidy Faler (North Central), Karsen Pursel (Pettisville), Kinsey Myers (Stryker), Trista Fruchey (Fayette), Jayma Bailey (Hilltop), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier).

Honorable Mention

Edon: Carlie Kiess, Ashley Kaylor. Fayette: Mia Sanford. Hilltop: Taryn Grant, Arleigh Van Arsdalen, Kacy Connolly, Hannah Riley. Montpelier: Jessi Bumb, Chloe Bard. North Central: Lauren Balser, Alexia Miller, Erin Elser. Pettisville: Xavia Borden, Paris Coopshaw. Stryker: Brianna Breier, Caitlyn Lyons, Emma Fulk.

