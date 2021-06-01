Senior Kodi Brenner was integral in a historic season for Hilltop as the Cadets reached the Division IV regional finals and the Hilltop standout was honored Monday as the Buckeye Border Conference’s softball Player of the Year.
Brenner hit .568 for the 28-4 Cadets with 12 home runs, 14 doubles, 25 steals, 73 runs and 70 RBIs. The 70 RBIs mark the third most in state history in a single season, per the OHSAA record books. Brenner was also one of the top pitchers for Hilltop with a 14-2 record, a 1.91 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched.
Teammates Lana Baker, Sara Barnum and Holly Jermeay joined Brenner on the all-BBC first team, along with North Central’s Makinzy King and Kendall Sutton, Pettisville’s Alli King, Stryker’s Sage Woolace, Edon’s Ashley Kaylor and Montpelier’s Cadey Hilliard.
All-Buckeye Border Conference
Softball
First Team
Kodi Brenner (Hilltop), Makinzy King (North Central), Kendall Sutton (North Central), Alli King (Pettisville), Sage Woolace (Stryker), Ashley Kaylor (Edon), Lana Baker (Hilltop), Holly Jermeay (Hilltop), Sara Barnum (Hilltop), Cadey Hilliard (Montpelier).
Player of the Year: Kodi Brenner (Hilltop).
Second Team
Maci Gendron (North Central), Darbi Stewart (North Central), Gabbi Ramon (Stryker), Emma Hickman (Edon), Paige Briner (Edon), Hannah Riley (Hilltop), Jessie Bumb (Montpelier), Emily Fritsch (Montpelier), Alyssa Custer (Montpelier).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Mallory Wofford. Fayette: Kyla Berg, Emma Leininger. Hilltop: Kacy Connolly, Americus Maddox. North Central: Kendee Hollstein, Isabelle Burnett. Pettisville: Elise Hartzler, Taylor Boger, Kenzi Rivera, Ella Richer. Stryker: Brooke Collins, Caitlyn Lyons.
