After helping guide Montpelier to an unbeaten run through the Buckeye Border Conference schedule, Loco junior Ariel Page garnered top honors as the BBC girls basketball Player of the Year.

Page averaged 13.6 points and seven rebounds per game for Montpelier this season and is joined on the all-BBC first team by teammate Jessica Bumb. Other all-BBC first-teamers include North Central’s Madison Brown, Stryker’s Sage Woolace, Fayette’s Trista Fruchey and Hilltop’s Leanna Baker.

All-Buckeye Border Conference

Girls Basketball

First Team

Ariel Page (Montpelier), Sage Woolace (Stryker), Trista Fruchey (Fayette), Leanna Baker (Hilltop), Jessica Bumb (Montpelier).

Player of the Year: Ariel Page (Montpelier).

Second Team

Lauren Balser (North Central), Ellie Grieser (Pettisville), Carlie Kiess (Edon), Kodi Brenner (Hilltop), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier).

Honorable Mention

Kendee Hollstein (North Central), Elise Hartzler (Pettisville), Kinsey Myers (Stryker), Paige Briner (Edon), Amber Gaona (Fayette), Jayma Bailey (Hilltop), Holly Jermeay (Hilltop), Emily Fritsch (Montpelier), Ali Repp (Montpelier), Trinity Richmire (Montpelier).

