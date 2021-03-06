A pair of Buckeye Border Conference standouts shared the league’s top honor for the 2020-21 boys basketball season as Pettisville sophomore Cayden Jacoby and Edon junior Drew Gallehue shared the BBC Player of the Year award.

Jacoby averaged a double-double for the conference champion Blackbirds, racking up 16.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Gallehue put up 14.9 points and 8.7 points per contest for the Bombers.

The duo were joined on the all-BBC first team by North Central’s Zack Hayes, Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier, Stryker’s Kaleb Holsopple and Montpelier’s Tylor Yahraus.

All-Buckeye Border Conference

Boys Basketball

First Team

Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Drew Gallehue (Edon), Zack Hayes (North Central), Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville), Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier).

Co-Players of the Year: Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Drew Gallehue (Edon).

Second Team

Spencer Clingaman (Stryker), Jack Berry (Edon), Elijah Lerma (Fayette), Tanner Wagner (Fayette), Garrett Walz (Montpelier).

Honorable Mention

Edon: Cassius Hulbert, Destin Hamrick. Fayette: Eli Eberly. Hilltop: Ian Hoffman, Raace Haynes. Montpelier: Blake Altaffer, Thomas Jay. North Central: Joey Burt. Pettisville: Josh Horning, Joey Ripke. Stryker: Amos Sloan.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments