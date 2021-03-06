A pair of Buckeye Border Conference standouts shared the league’s top honor for the 2020-21 boys basketball season as Pettisville sophomore Cayden Jacoby and Edon junior Drew Gallehue shared the BBC Player of the Year award.
Jacoby averaged a double-double for the conference champion Blackbirds, racking up 16.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Gallehue put up 14.9 points and 8.7 points per contest for the Bombers.
The duo were joined on the all-BBC first team by North Central’s Zack Hayes, Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier, Stryker’s Kaleb Holsopple and Montpelier’s Tylor Yahraus.
All-Buckeye Border Conference
Boys Basketball
First Team
Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Drew Gallehue (Edon), Zack Hayes (North Central), Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville), Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier).
Co-Players of the Year: Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Drew Gallehue (Edon).
Second Team
Spencer Clingaman (Stryker), Jack Berry (Edon), Elijah Lerma (Fayette), Tanner Wagner (Fayette), Garrett Walz (Montpelier).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Cassius Hulbert, Destin Hamrick. Fayette: Eli Eberly. Hilltop: Ian Hoffman, Raace Haynes. Montpelier: Blake Altaffer, Thomas Jay. North Central: Joey Burt. Pettisville: Josh Horning, Joey Ripke. Stryker: Amos Sloan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.