North Central senior Zack Hayes earned his fourth first-team nod in the Buckeye Border Conference’s all-league boys basketball honorees, nabbing the 2021-22 Player of the Year award.
Hayes averaged 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles, which finished 14-11 and earned historic feats this season with the first district tournament appearance in 12 years and a share of the BBC title for the first league crown since 2022.
Hayes was joined on the first team by Edon teammates Drew Gallehue and Jack Berry, Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby, Fayette’s Elijah Lerma, Holgate senior Robbie Thacker and Stryker senior Teyvon Harris.
In girls basketball, Stryker junior Sage Woolace took home the BBC’s top accolade as girls hoops Player of the Year. Woolace () was a first-team nod as a sophomore and a second-team pick as a freshman for the Panthers. League champion Montpelier saw seniors Chelsea McCord and Ariel Page join Wollace on the first team, along with Hilltop freshman Libbie Baker, Holgate senior Justine Eis and North Central senior Madison Brown.
All-BBC Boys Basketball
First Team
Zack Hayes (North Central), Drew Gallehue (Edon), Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Elijah Lerma (Fayette), Robbie Thacker (Holgate), Teyvon Harris (Stryker), Jack Berry (Edon).
Player of the Year: Zack Hayes (North Central).
Second Team
Joey Burt (North Central), Garrett Walz (Montpelier), Joey Ripke (Pettisville), Quinn Mitchell (Fayette), Kaden Frenn (Fayette).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Gannon Ripke, Caden Nester. Fayette: Wyatt Mitchell. Hilltop: Carson Jennings. Holgate: Abe Kelly, Xavier McCord. Montpelier: David Bowman. North Central: Colin Patten. Pettisville: Jaret Beck, Zakkai Kaufmann. Stryker: Levi Barnum, Peyton Cioffi.
All-BBC Girls Basketball
First Team
Sage Woolace (Stryker), Libbie Baker (Hilltop), Justine Eis (Holgate), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier), Ariel Page (Montpelier), Madison Brown (North Central).
Player of the Year: Sage Woolace (Stryker).
Second Team
Ellie Grieser (Pettisville), Carlie Kiess (Edon), Jayma Bailey (Hilltop), Trinity Richmire (Montpelier), Kendal Bonney (North Central).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Ashley Kaylor. Fayette: Gracee Bingman, Neveah Powers. Hilltop: Leanna Baker, Kacy Connolly. Holgate: Olivia Blaker, Carissa Meyer. Montpelier: Jada Uribes. North Central: Lauren Balser, Isabelle Burnett. Pettisville: Amanda Grimm. Stryker: Alexia Wickerham, Haylee Fulk.
