After helping power Montpelier to its second straight Buckeye Border Conference championship and an unbeaten 12-0 league run in 2021, senior standout Blake Altaffer joined a pair of Loco teammates on the all-BBC first team and was named BBC baseball Player of the Year.
Altaffer was 10-1 with 127 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA for the district runner-up Locos while also hitting .440 with 33 hits, 10 extra-base hits, 41 RBIs and 15 steals.
Joining Altaffer on the first team were teammates Collin Crisenbery and Tylor Yahraus, North Central’s Colton Hicks and Zach Hayes, Pettisville’s Josh Horning, Fayette’s Tanner Wagner, Hilltop’s Connor Schlosser and the Edon duo of Cole Vasquez and Ethan Steinke.
All-Buckeye Border Conference
Baseball
First Team
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier), Collin Crisenbery (Montpelier), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier), Colton Hicks (North Central), Zach Hayes (North Central), Josh Horning (Pettisville), Cole Vasquez (Edon), Ethan Steinke (Edon), Tanner Wagner (Fayette), Connor Schlosser (Hilltop).
Player of the Year: Blake Altaffer (Montpelier).
Second Team
Kaiden Russell (North Central), Quin Burt (North Central), Ben Pettit (North Central), Josh Norr (Pettisville), Isaac St. John (Pettisville), Gideon Myers (Pettisville), Garrett Skiles (Edon), Ian Hoffman (Hilltop), Ethan Marihugh (Montpelier).
Honorable Mention
Edon: Konnor Prince, Wade Parrish. Fayette: Shane Maginn, Wyatt Mitchell. Hilltop: Thomas McCoy, Chase Whitman. Montpelier: Jaxon Richmond. North Central: Brandon Baker, Ethan Beard. Pettisville: Nate Keim, Jake King. Stryker: Joe Ramon.
