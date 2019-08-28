WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Alan Francis, who has called Defiance his home since 1995, recently collected his 24th world championship in horseshoes. The matches took place in Wichita Falls, Texas.
First, Francis had 15 matches in the first three days of the tournament. In those rounds, each competitor throws 40 shoes. In the finals, the first competitor to 40, wins. That put him in a pool of 16 people, where he pitched 15 matches again, in the finals.
In the championships, the first competitor to 40 points in each match, wins. Francis went 15-0 in this year’s finals, with his closest match a 42-16 win over Don Davis of Washington.
“My ringer percentage was high enough in those matches that it didn’t give the other guy much of a chance,” Francis said. “It’s the 24th title overall for me and it never gets old. Once horseshoes is in your blood, it’s hard to get it out.”
Through his 15 finals matches, going 15-0, Francis’s ringer percentage was 89.8 percent. In the final match, he bested Dan Watson of Alabama, 41-7, with a 92.1 ringer percentage. Watson, who finished second at 13-2, finished with a ringer percentage of 77.09 in his 15 matches.
This year’s title was his eighth-straight. He has now won titles from 2012-2019. With this year’s title, Francis tied his previous record of eight consecutive titles, which he won from 2003-2010.
Francis, who was born in Blythedale, Missouri, came from a horseshoe pitching family.
“At one time, our whole family competed, my mom Joyce, dad Larry and my three brothers,” Francis said. “Now, I’m the only one still competing, although my wife Amy still competes. She has had a knee injury which hampers how well she competes, but she still does it.”
Amy Brown-Francis, who grew up in Ayersville, has never won a world title, but has been good enough to make it into the Horseshoes Hall of Fame, inducted in 2011. She finished in the top five eight times. She has won 16 state titles, though. The two met at the world championships and married in 1996.
There is one other family member who competes, now. The couple’s son, Alex, aged 15, competed at the world championships this year and finished eighth in the Junior Division.
Francis, a right hander, has a throwing style that very few right handers possess.
“My pitches turn counterclockwise and it’s called a three quarter reverse,” Francis said. “Not many do that. I started out throwing that way and it was natural for me. It seemed to work, so I stuck with it.”
During his eight game title streak, Francis nearly faltered in 2018, when the tourney took place in Florence, South Carolina. He lost one match, but rallied back to win it all. Brian Simmons of Utah finished second, at 13-2.
With 24 world titles, Francis easily holds that record. Second place is Ted Allen, with 10 titles.
The one thing Francis regrets is that the number of competitors is dwindling. Francis said that there are one-half the amount of horseshoe members that there were 25 years ago.
“To give you a good example, in 1964, at the height of competition, there were 13 competitors who had a ringer percentage of around 90 percent,” Francis said. “Now there is one (Francis).”
Francis won his first title, a junior title, at age 12, in 1982, in Huntsville, Alabama. He won a record four junior world titles (also won four straight). He then graduated to the men’s titles, and won his first in 1989, at age 19, in Spearfish, North Dakota.
He then won his second title in 1993. In winning his third crown in 1995, Francis set off a string of five consecutive titles, from 1995-1999. He won again in 2001 and then won his first of eight straight crowns in 2003.
Francis compiled quite a streak at that point, winning 118 straight, before his streak of wins and titles was broken in 2010. Francis did not win in 2011, but then put together his second streak of eight consecutive world titles.
The one thing Francis regrets is that the number of competitors is dwindling. Francis said that there are one-half the amount of horseshoe members that there were 25 years ago. And the height of competition came in the 1960’s and 70’s.
“To give you a good example, in 1964, at the height of competition, there were 13 competitors who had a ringer percentage of around 90 percent,” Francis said. “Now there is one (Francis). It’s kind of sad to see the decline in numbers. We’re not sure as an organization how to stop the bleeding. There doesn’t seem to be much interest in horseshoes in this generation.”
For Francis, though, there is still plenty to look forward to. Next year’s competition is in Monroe, Louisiana.
“I want to break my record of eight consecutive titles and it’s at the site where my string of world titles was broken, in 2011.”
For more information on horseshoes, or how to sign up, go to Horseshoepitching.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.