COLUMBUS – Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling was named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Thursday afternoon. He is the 36th winner of the award and earned the honor hours before leading his team into the Division II state championship game against Toledo Central Catholic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

