ST. HENRY — The 60th annual ACME State Tournament saw defending state champion Defiance move one step closer to retaining its crown with a dominant victory over Russia while Napoleon came up short of a quarterfinal win against Coldwater.
For Defiance (15-4), an unbeaten run through the ACME postseason continued thanks to a fast start (six first-inning runs) and a dominant showing on the mound by senior-to-be Aidan Kiessling. The Defiance righty flummoxed the spring Division IV champion Raiders, pitching 4.2 innings of no-hit ball before a single in the fifth frame. Kiessling finished with the lone hit allowed while striking out 11 Raiders and not issuing a walk.
Though Kiessling’s outing didn’t need much help, Defiance seized control early as seven of the first eight Bulldogs to take the plate reached base. An error allowed David Jimenez to score the opening run while a passed ball, two RBI singles, an RBI fielder’s choice and a double steal staked out a 6-0 lead before Russia ever batted.
Defiance capped things off early in six innings, including a Kiessling RBI double in the fourth frame, Gavino Gomez’s score on a passed ball in the fifth and a sixth frame that saw Gomez tally an RBI double, Garret Rodenberger an RBI single and a balk that scored Jackson Walter from third base.
The win propels Defiance to a Sunday semifinal matchup at 3:30 p.m. against host St. Henry, which dispatched Perrysburg 2-1 in its quarterfinal tilt behind 10 strikeouts from pitcher Devin Delzeith and a walk-off single from Emmitt Labrun.
Just before Defiance’s victory, Napoleon came up heartbreakingly short of a win in its first ACME state tournament appearance since 2012 in a 1-0 loss to Coldwater. The eight-time state champion Cavaliers picked up a win despite being held to just three base hits by Napoleon junior Blake Wolf, who fanned seven and allowed just one run in the fourth frame.
Multiple key defensive plays by the Cavs kept Napoleon off the board and ended the Wildcats’ summer campaign at 13-7 in the third setback at the hands of Coldwater in ACME play this year. A throw from center field wiped out what would have been the game-tying run in the sixth inning to keep Napoleon off the board and end the frame. Lucas Gerken and Luke Hardy combined for four of the five hits on the day for Napoleon with two singles each.
Coldwater will take on Van Wert at 1 p.m. in the other tourney semifinal after the Cougars downed Indian Lake 4-2 to start the day. The two semifinal winners will meet in the ACME state final on Monday at 6 p.m.
Defiance will be gunning for its 12th state title and second straight while Van Wert (two titles, last in 2015), Coldwater (eight titles, last in 1994) and St. Henry (no titles) also vie for the crown.
Defiance 600 113 - 11 11 0
Russia 000 000 - 0 1 3
Records: Defiance 15-4.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Kiessling (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Xavier Phlipot (4 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ross Fiessinger, Jude Counts.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Gavino Gomez 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Jackson Walter single, double, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling single, double; Tyler Frederick 2 singles. (Russia) - Ross Fiessinger single.
Coldwater 000 100 0 - 1 3 2
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
Records: Coldwater 18-4, Napoleon 13-7.
Winning pitcher: Evan Harlamert (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) - 3 singles. (Napoleon) - Lucas Gerken 2 singles; Luke Hardy 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.