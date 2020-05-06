For the first time in nearly 50 years, one of the institutions of summer in the area will not be found as the ACME Baseball Congress Board of Directors elected to cancel the summer session Monday evening due to the current restrictions related to COVID-19.
The state tournament, held every summer since 1961, will not be held, cancelling current dates set for July 25-27 at Elida.
Though the state of Ohio is in the early stages of gradually opening the state back up, the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to leave school facilities closed until July 1 tied the hands of ACME officials and forced the cancellation of the summer circuit.
“After much consideration and discussion, and in response to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the ACME Baseball Congress Board of Directors has decided to cancel the ACME Baseball season for the summer of 2020,” read a statement emailed to media members by ACME commissioner Chad Spencer and the ACME Board of Directors. “This decision was not casually made and follows our earlier efforts at extending the season and making allowances to permit more youth to play. However, with the most recent updates and restrictions from Ohio’s governor and the Ohio Department of Health, especially those resulting in extended high school facilities/field closures as well as continuing social distancing measures, our organization believes it not practical for us to operate in good faith and purpose for the overall well being of the student athletes we seek to serve.”
“Optimism was building on our end because of Gov. DeWine’s talks about opening things up slowly,” admitted Defiance spring baseball coach and District 1 co-manager Tom Held. “But with the school facilities being closed until July 1, our hands are tied. We could try and play through July and August but then with fall sports, you’re asking kids to make a choice with fall practices starting to come up. There would be no time for a season and a tournament.”
The ACME state tournament aside, the opportunity for players to hone their craft and prepare for the next spring following the conclusion of the previous year provided a lot of value to area skippers.
“This is a big blow to our program,” noted Held. “ACME baseball is heart and soul of the Defiance program. When you talk about doubleheaders during the season, everybody gets to play, we get an opportunity to look at kids.
“Your ACME team is your next spring’s team,” added the DHS mentor. “That’s where you get the competition. There’s preparation and all the things you can’t do inside practicing in the preseason. Bunt plays, first and thirds, who can get it done on the hill — all those things are done during the summer.”
According to the ACME Baseball Congress website, teams from Antwerp, Bryan, Defiance, Edgerton, Edon, Fairview, Hicksville, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker and Wayne Trace were listed as District 1 squads with Archbold, Ayersville, Delta, Holgate, Kalida, Miller City, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Tinora and Wauseon in District 2 and Evergreen and Liberty Center competing with Toledo-area schools in District 3.
The chance still remains for players to possibly take the field at a point during the summer if restrictions are loosened for social distancing and facilities are able to be used.
Any baseball played will not have the ACME label, however.
“In the event that baseball in any form be permitted to resume later this summer, we ask that no baseball team or program use the moniker of ‘ACME’ for any individually coach/school/community organized manner of play,” read the release. “Any decisions regarding participation in baseball for this summer will reside with each specific coach/school/community. It is with regret we do this but with high hopes for a return to normalcy for the summer of 2021.”
“There’s no ACME, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be baseball,” added Held. “If we can get on school facilities after July 1, we’ll play some games.
“It’s out of our hands, though, we can only control what we can control. A year out of my life isn’t that big a deal. A year out of the four for these high school kids is a much bigger deal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.