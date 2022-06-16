Defiance ACME ball was in action on Thursday and Friday night as they first took down the Lake Erie Monarchs in convincing fashion with a 9-1 win on Thursday
The Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the first two inning including a three-run second that was highlighted by an RBI triple by Jackson Walter. Walter was driven in on the next batter by Cody Shaw.
Aiden Kiessling produced on both ends of the court going the complete seven innings on the mound and giving up just one run (not earned) on one hit, seven strikeouts and four walks. Kiessling was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bradyn Shaw was also impressvie at the dish going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Cody Shaw was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double.
On Friday, Marion Merchants Black took Defiance into fourth inning with a scoreless tie but nine runs by the Bulldogs in the fourth and two more in the fifth were enough for Defiance to earn an 11-0 mercy rule victory.
David Jiminez went all five innings for the Bulldogs throwing a shutout while giving up just two hits and fanning eight.
At the plate it was Commisso that led the way with a double, single and three RBIs. Bradyn Shaw also clubbed two doubles for the Bulldogs and came across the plate to score twice. Kiessling was the only other Bulldog to notch two hits with two singles.
Defiance will be back in action on Saturday at 1:30 for a home tilt against the Barry Baycats.
