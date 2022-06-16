62a6a8bb6fe70.image.jpg

Defiance ACME ball was in action on Thursday and Friday night as they first took down the Lake Erie Monarchs in convincing fashion with a 9-1 win on Thursday

The Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the first two inning including a three-run second that was highlighted by an RBI triple by Jackson Walter. Walter was driven in on the next batter by Cody Shaw.

Aiden Kiessling produced on both ends of the court going the complete seven innings on the mound and giving up just one run (not earned) on one hit, seven strikeouts and four walks. Kiessling was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Bradyn Shaw was also impressvie at the dish going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Cody Shaw was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double.

On Friday, Marion Merchants Black took Defiance into fourth inning with a scoreless tie but nine runs by the Bulldogs in the fourth and two more in the fifth were enough for Defiance to earn an 11-0 mercy rule victory.

David Jiminez went all five innings for the Bulldogs throwing a shutout while giving up just two hits and fanning eight.

At the plate it was Commisso that led the way with a double, single and three RBIs. Bradyn Shaw also clubbed two doubles for the Bulldogs and came across the plate to score twice. Kiessling was the only other Bulldog to notch two hits with two singles.

Defiance will be back in action on Saturday at 1:30 for a home tilt against the Barry Baycats.

Defiance 130 020 3 — 9 13 2

Monarchs 001 000 0 — 1 1 2

Winning Pitcher: Aiden Kiessling (7 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing Pitcher: Moss (3 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: LaForce.

Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — David Jiminez 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cody Shaw double, 2 singles.

Defiance 000 92 — 11 10 0

Marion 000 00 — 0 2 4

Records: Defiance 4-2

Winning Pitcher: David Jiminez (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing Pitcher: Nate Newell (3.1 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 7 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — Jackson Walter triple; Bradyn Shaw 2 doubles, 2 runs; Christian Commisso double, single, 3 RBIs; David Jiminez double; Brezlen Zipfel double; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles; Gavino Gomez 2 RBIs.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments