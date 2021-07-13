MILLER CITY — Thanks to a late-frame comeback, Tinora battled past host Miller City for a 9-4 victory to complete an unbeaten run through the ACME District 2 bracket and a spot in this weekend’s state tourney in Elida.
The Rams trailed 4-2 through four innings against the Wildcats, which had stayed alive with a rally of their own in the sixth inning of an elimination game against Wauseon prior to the district final.
The Ram bats came to life in the fifth and sixth innings before completing a spurt of seven unanswered tallies to claim the district crown and a matchup with St. Henry in the ACME state tournament in Elida on Saturday.
Tinora and the Redskins will meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon with the winner advancing to face either host Elida or District 7 champion Versailles in a Sunday semifinal at 5 p.m.
MC kept its hopes of reaching the state tournament alive with a 2-0 blanking of Kalida in an elimination contest Saturday before plating three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to shock Wauseon, 5-4.
Caleb Warnimont earned the win in relief for Miller City with three innings of scoreless ball, fanning one with two hits allowed.
Following the Friday victories, Tinora met Wauseon in the winner’s bracket final in a back-and-forth battle on Saturday. Tinora answered Wauseon’s three first-frame runs with two of its own in the bottom of the inning.
The Indians took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth where the Ram rally began. Tinora tallied four runs in the fifth to regain the lead then scored two more in the sixth to get the lead back following a Wauseon run in the top of the sixth.
Wauseon managed one more run in the seventh but it wasn’t enough as the Rams advanced to the district final against Miller City.
Monday
ACME District 2
Elimination Game
Wauseon 002 200 0 — 4 7 2
Miller City 101 000 3 — 5 4 4
Winning pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Barlage.
Losing pitcher: Tyson Rodriguez (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Reece Nation 2 singles; Tyson Rodriguez 2 RBIs. (Miller City) — Joe Deitering double; Brent Koenig double; Dillon Peck double; Thomas Weis 2 runs; CJ Lehman 2 RBIs.
Saturday
District 2
At Miller City
Wauseon 302 001 1 - 7 9 5
Tinora 200 042 x - 8 8 1
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: L. Wolfrum, Eli Plassman.
Losing pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (0.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Logan Waldron, Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Will Sherman single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 singles. (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Ward 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bryce Bailey home run, 2 RBIs.
