With Governor Mike DeWine extending restrictions and the Ohio High School Athletic Association keeping teams away from facilities until July 1, the ACME Baseball Congress had no choice but to cancel the 2020 ACME baseball season in an announcement made Monday evening.
This will be the first summer since 1961 ACME baseball will not be played.
With the spring season canceled, the plan for the ACME league in the summer was to allow high school seniors who graduated the opportunity to play one final time.
Area teams were hopeful of the sectional, district and state play. The 2020 ACME state tournament was slated for July 25-27 at Elida.
District 1 ACME teams included Antwerp, Bryan, Defiance, Edgerton, Edon, Fairview, Hicksville, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker and Wayne Trace.
District 2 ACME teams included Archbold, Ayersville, Delta, Holgate, Kalida, Miller City, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Tinora and Wauseon.
District 3 ACME teams included Evergreen and Liberty Center.
Bryan completed a back-to-back reign as ACME state champions, topping Archbold 10-1 in the tourney championship game at Coldwater last season. The win marked the second straight season the two NWOAL rivals faced off in the ACME state finals and the fourth straight summer Archbold had reached the ACME finals, winning it all in 2016 and 2017.
Defiance leads all time in ACME state championships with nine (1987, 1989, 1992, 1997, 2006-07, 2009, 2012-14) while Coldwater boasts eight. Archbold (1978, 2016-17), Lima Bath, Findlay, Bryan (1996, 2018-19), Toledo Start and Bellefontaine all have three titles with local squads like Paulding (1975) and Wauseon (1993) also having earned crowns over the circuit’s nearly half-century run.
