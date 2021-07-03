Defiance and Wayne Trace each set themselves up for an ACME district-clinching winner’s bracket final on Monday thanks to sectional victories at Defiance High School but did so in opposite ways on Friday afternoon.
In the opener of a winner’s bracket doubleheader, Defiance pitcher Jayden Jerger came a walk away from a perfect game, fanning four in a 10-0 no-hitter of a victory against Paulding.
Meanwhile, Wayne Trace roared back from a 4-0 hole after two innings and a 5-4 deficit through five frames to top Fairview 9-5 and advance to the winner’s bracket final on Monday at 5 p.m. at Antwerp.
The opener saw Defiance (13-4-1) explode for four first-frame runs on five hits, sparked by a leadoff single from Jacob Howard and an RBI triple by Bradyn Shaw. After Shaw put Defiance up 1-0, the hosts ripped off three straight base knocks to boost the lead to 4-0.
“I told the guys, it’s probably the best game we’ve played all summer,” said Defiance skipper Joe Keween. “Offensively we haven’t always had that spark but I think one through nine today, we hit the ball extremely well. The bottom of the order (hit well) and then obviously Jayden on the hill today, just absolutely phenomenal.”
An RBI knock from Aidan Kiessling in the third put the Blue and White up 5-0, more than enough for Jerger.
The senior-to-be allowed a leadoff walk in the second frame but immediately made up for it by snaring a ground ball for a 1-6-3 double play before striking out Paulding junior Isaac Reeb to end the frame.
Though the walk was the lone baserunner for Paulding (4-8) in the contest, the Maroon and White put contact on the hardball against Jerger but a fired-up Defiance defense saw third baseman David Jimenez make an eye-popping throw from third to wipe out Paulding senior Logan Tope and the Defiance infield finish with no errors on the day.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to Jayden, he threw a great game,” said Paulding ACME coach Damon Egnor. “Defiance came out swinging, too. We thought we had a good chance with Sam Woods and they just came out ready to hit against him. They played a great game, they’re a great team. Hopefully we can come back on Monday and win another ballgame.”
Jimenez laced a pair of base hits and drove in three runs on the day as four Defiance players finished with two base knocks. Kellermyer doubled while Shaw added a triple and two RBIs.
“Hopefully the guys keep building on this, you can’t ever be complacent … or satisfied,” added Keween. “That was a great game, they did an unbelievable job but we’re going to build off that and keep going throughout the tournament.”
In the late contest, Fairview appeared to have momentum early as an RBI single from Abram Shininger put the Black and Gold up 2-0 in the second inning.
Wayne Trace then helped Fairview’s cause with a bases-loaded error that scored a run and a walk with the bags full to create an early 4-0 deficit.
In a similar fashion to Monday’s come-from-behind sectional opener against Antwerp, Wayne Trace battled back as Kyle Forrer legged out a two-run triple before a passed ball scored a runner from third and knotted things up.
Fairview seemed to have a counter punch after advancing runners to second and third but WT senior starter Allen Minck helped navigate the jam and keep Fairview off the board.
Leading off the fifth, Fairview finally got its spark as Kolton Schooley ripped a ball to deep right field that went just over the head of Wayne Trace right fielder Hunter Long and the Fairview junior hustled out a leadoff triple. Sophomore Jude Shininger followed promptly with a go-ahead single to put Fairview up 5-4 but the lead was short-lived.
Lane Morehead answered Schooley’s three-bagger with a leadoff triple of his own in the sixth. Then with two outs and a 1-2 count, Tyler Davis ripped a bases-loaded single down the right field line to break a 5-5 tie and give Wayne Trace a lead it would not surrender.
“For whatever reason, it seems like it just takes one guy to do it,” said WT coach Corbin Vance. “As soon as the one guy does, the dugout changes, the attitude we go to the box with changes. I think some of that comes with inexperience because we’re playing with a lot of young guys but we’ve told these guys all summer … the mentality is you’re going to go out there and win. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it doesn’t matter what grade you’re in.
“The guys have really embraced the championship mentality we’ve preached.”
Moving forward, Saturday will see Hicksville and Fairview match up in an 11 a.m. elimination contest. The slate then moves to Monday with the Defiance-Wayne Trace winner’s bracket final at 5 p.m. and a loser’s bracket semifinal between the Hicksville-Fairivew winner and Paulding at 7 p.m.
The winner of Monday loser’s bracket contest will face the Defiance-Wayne Trace loser in another elimination game Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the sectional final set to follow at 7 p.m.
Paulding 000 00 — 0 0 4
Defiance 401 41 — 10 11 0
Records: Defiance 13-4-1, Paulding 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Sam Woods (3 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — 0 hits. (Defiance) — Drew Kellermyer single, double; David Jimenez 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw triple, 2 RBIs; Jayden Jerger 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 004 003 2 — 9 7 3
Fairview 130 010 0 — 5 7 2
Records: Wayne Trace 8-5-1, Fairview 7-8.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (7 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Adam Lashaway (4 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brady Karzynow.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Forrer single, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tyler Head 2 singles; Jordan Lotz triple; Tyler Davis 2 RBIs; Hunter Long 2 runs; Allen Minck 2 runs. (Fairview) — Kolton Schooley single, triple, 2 runs; Keaton Singer 2 RBIs.
