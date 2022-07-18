ST. HENRY — Defiance navigated a wild first two innings in Monday’s ACME state tournament semifinals at host St. Henry’s Wally Post Athletic Complex but the Blue and White advanced to the state championship game for the second straight year and 17th time overall with a 18-6 win.
The victory sets Defiance (16-4) up for a 6 p.m. matchup against Coldwater as Defiance eyes its 13th ACME tourney title and a chance for its first repeat championship since a three-peat from 2012-14.
Defiance seemed primed to roll for a second straight day with three runs in the top of the first inning when an error allowed the first tally to score before a two-run double off the bat of Tyler Frederick. However, St. Henry roared back in the bottom of the first and plated four runs off Defiance starter Bradyn Shaw to eclipse Defiance’s defensive total allowed in six prior postseason games.
In the second inning, Defiance was dominant as the first eight Bulldogs to see the plate reached base, recording six runs in the process. Jackson Walter came up with the big hit of the frame with a grand slam to right field to put Defiance up 7-4. Gavino Gomez, Cody Shaw, Aidan Kiessling and Walter each added RBI singles while Bradyn Shaw and Frederick both scored on errors by the Redskins.
St. Henry added a run in the bottom of the second but the damage had been done. Cody Shaw’s RBI sacrifice fly and David Jimenez’s RBI single added to the margin of victory in the third for Defiance.
Aidan Kiessling led Defiance at the plate with four base knocks and two RBIs while Walter finished with five RBIs.David Jimenez and Bradyn Shaw had two singles each while Tyler Frederick had three runs and three stolen bases.
Defiance will face Coldwater (18-4) following the Cavaliers’ 3-2 win over Van Wert in the other semifinal on Monday evening.
Defiance 3(10)2 003 — 18 16 2
St. Henry 410 01 — 6 4 5
Records: Defiance 16-4.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kahlil Ligon.
Losing pitcher: Lucas Clune (1.1 innings, 13 runs, 8 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Evan Bowers, Emmitt LaBrun.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Aidan Kiessling 4 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jackson Walter single, grand slam home run, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; David Jimenez 2 singles, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs; Tyler Frederick double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 3 steals; Christian Commisso 4 runs; Cody Shaw 2 RBIs. (St. Henry) — Bryce Brookhart single, double, 2 runs; Drew Schwieterman 2 RBIs.
