In sharp contrast to the team’s prior three ACME tournament games, Defiance faced plenty of adversity in Monday’s District 1 championship game against Wayne Trace.
The Bulldogs dug a 3-0 hole in the first inning with one hit, two errors and two walks, their biggest deficit of the postseason.
However, starter David Jimenez shook off the opening struggles to go the distance on the bump for the Bulldogs, saw his squad rally with four runs in the sixth inning and struck out the side in the seventh to cap a 6-3 comeback victory and the program’s first state tourney berth since 2018.
The win propels Defiance to a Saturday first-round matchup against either Anthony Wayne or Perrysburg from District 3 in a 12:30 p.m. contest at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field. Anthony Wayne defeated Defiance 7-2 on June 9 before the Bulldogs got revenge with a 7-4 win on June 16. Defiance and Perrysburg did not meet over the summer.
“We got down 3-0 and had two errors in the first inning but I give (Wayne Trace) a lot of credit,” said Defiance coach Rick Weaver. “I think Wayne Trace is a really good ballclub, they made the plays tonight when they needed to but this is really why we think ACME baseball is important. This is the summer and a tournament for your two teams for the next spring in this atmosphere, this type of tension; you don’t get that just playing normal summer games.”
Wayne Trace came in with plenty of energy after scoring six unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to stun two-time defending ACME state champion Bryan 8-6 in an elimination game and scored on a bases-loaded error, a walk and a Tyler Davis RBI single to center field.
Defiance got one back in the first on a Jimenez RBI knock but the damage had been done and Raider sophomore hurler Breven Anderson picked up where he left off from three innings of perfect relief and the win on the mound against Bryan.
Anderson and a solid Raider defensive effort kept Defiance scoreless over the next three frames while Jimenez settled in with goose-eggs on the other side of things.
“He’s been so good for us, he was good last spring, he was good this spring being strictly JV and then this summer, he was just so good,” said WT coach Corbin Vance. “The fact that we felt comfortable throwing a kid like that against a real good Defiance team says a lot and he kept us in the game.”
After the early miscues, Defiance’s defense came up big as well with double plays to end the third and fourth frames and nearly had one to end the fifth.
The spark the Bulldogs needed came from the bottom of the lineup as speedy Drew Kellermyer legged out a triple on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Howard followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to get Defiance to within a run at 3-2.
“I thought the triple by Drew was really when our energy picked up,” said Weaver. “You could just feel the energy building from our guys. It was fun, it was a fun game, we executed down the stretch … I thought we did a great job running the bases.
“It was a great high school summer game, it really was.”
Catcher Mark Butler kept up the energy in the sixth with a sharply-hit leadoff single to center field and a walk and bunt single later, the bases were juiced for Kam’Ron Rivera. The Defiance second baseman drew a six-pitch walk to knot the game at 3-3 before a wild pitch scored Aidan Kiessling.
After a Jacob Howard walk kept the bags full in a testy inning that saw both sides chirping, Wade Liffick scored Rivera on a grounder in the infield via fielder’s choice before a double steal scored Kellermyer to put Defiance up three runs headed to the seventh.
Coming up against the 125-pitch limit, Jimenez was effective in the seventh with a called strike three to open the frame before fanning Kyle Slade and Kyle Forrer to seal the deal and send Defiance to the state tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys and the effort they put together, playing back-to-back high-level games, elimination games,” said Vance. “I don’t think we could have asked any more from them as a coaching staff … Our guys embrace the we don’t care who we play attitude and after coming back against Bryan, who had lost three or four games, we jumped in fired up and jumped on them.”
Kellermyer finished with a pair of base hits and two runs scored while Jayden Jerger had two base knocks. Jimenez struck out seven with five walks and no earned runs allowed.
The youthful Raiders bowed out at 11-9-1 on the summer circuit with plenty of excitement for the future of the program.
In the early game, Bryan took a 6-2 lead in the fourth on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch but Wayne Trace chipped away with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning. Allen Minck and Kyle Slade each had RBI singles in the sixth to sandwich a wild pitch that scored Anderson and brought the teams even at 6-6.
The Raiders scored on a sacrifice fly and an error on a pickoff attempt to create the final margin and eliminate the defending champions.
Wayne Trace 010 115 0 — 8 5 2
Bryan 300 300 0 — 6 3 4
Records: Wayne Trace 11-8-1, Bryan 15-4.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Tyler Davis.
Losing pitcher: Quinn Brown (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Colton Smith, Landon Shilling.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Slade 2 singles; Allen Minck 2 runs; Lane Morehead 2 runs. (Bryan) — Noah Huard 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 300 000 0 — 3 4 1
Defiance 100 014 x — 6 8 4
Records: Defiance 18-4-1, Wayne Trace 11-9-1.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Breven Anderson (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cale Winans, Kyle Forrer.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — 4 singles. (Defiance) — Drew Kellermyer single, triple, 2 runs; Jayden Jerger 2 singles.
