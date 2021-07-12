Local squads moved closer to clinching ACME state tournament berths over the weekend in both District 1 and 2 on Saturday before potential action was rained out Sunday.
In District 1 action, Defiance invaded Bryan's Sumpter Field and held the Golden Bears to a fifth-frame tally in a 7-1 victory to advance to the district final.
Jayden Jerger struck out seven and allowed four hits in a complete game win for the Bulldogs (17-4-1) while Bradyn Shaw and Drew Kellermyer each had a pair of base hits.
Ahead of the Defiance victory, Wayne Trace stayed alive in the bracket after a loss to Bryan on Friday by eliminating Edon 10-6 in a loser's bracket contest.
Jordan Lotz earned the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief while Hunter Long came around for three runs. Edon battled back from a 5-2 deficit through three innings with four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.
After a scoreless fourth, Wayne Trace turned on the jets with five unanswered tallies to hold off the Bombers and stay alive in hopes of reaching the summer program's first-ever state tournament. Kyle Slade had a pair of base hits for the Raiders.
In District 2 action, Tinora blanked Kalida 8-0 in bracket-opening action on Friday while Wauseon did likewise with host Miller City in a 5-0 Indian victory.
In the Wauseon win, Will Sherman got the job done on the mound, holding the Wildcats to three singles while striking out five in the shutout win. Jude Armstrong backed Sherman up at the dish with a pair of base hits while Logan Waldron doubled.
Following the Friday victories, Tinora met Wauseon in the winner's bracket final in a back-and-forth battle. Tinora answered Wauseon's three first-frame runs with two of its own in the bottom of the inning.
The Indians took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth where the Ram rally began. Tinora tallied four runs in the fifth to regain the lead then scored two more in the sixth to get the lead back following a Wauseon run in the top of the sixth.
Wauseon managed one more run in the seventh but it wasn't enough as the Rams advanced to the district championship game against either Miller City. MC kept its hopes of reaching the state tournament alive with a 2-0 blanking of Kalida in an elimination contest Saturday before plating three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to shock Wauseon, 5-4.
Caleb Warnimont earned the win in relief for Miller City with three innings of scoreless ball, fanning one with two hits allowed.
Monday
ACME District 2
Elimination Game
Wauseon 002 200 0 - 4 7 2
Miller City 101 000 3 - 5 4 4
Winning pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Barlage.
Losing pitcher: Tyson Rodriguez (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Reece Nation 2 singles; Tyson Rodriguez 2 RBIs. (Miller City) - Joe Deitering double; Brent Koenig double; Dillon Peck double; Thomas Weis 2 runs; CJ Lehman 2 RBIs.
Saturday
ACME
District 1
At Bryan
Bryan 000 010 0 - 1 4 3
Defiance 230 101 x - 7 7 0
Records: Defiance 17-4-1, Bryan 15-3.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dominique (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ashton Kempel.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Mikey Wolff double. (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Drew Kellermyer 2 singles, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 RBIs.
Edon 002 400 0 - 6
Wayne Trace 212 023 x - 10
Records: Wayne Trace 10-8-1, Edon 9-9.
Winning pitcher: Jordan Lotz (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits). Others: Tucker Antoine, Tyler Head, Breven Anderson.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (5 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Cole Vasquez.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Wade Parrish 2 singles, 2 runs; Kyler Sapp 2 singles; Caden Nester double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cole Vasquez 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Slade 2 singles, 2 runs; Tucker Antoine double; Hunter Long 3 runs; Allen Minck 2 runs; Breven Anderson 3 steals.
District 2
At Miller City
Wauseon 302 001 1 - 7 9 5
Tinora 200 042 x - 8 8 1
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: L. Wolfrum, Eli Plassman.
Losing pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (0.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Logan Waldron, Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Will Sherman single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 singles. (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Ward 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bryce Bailey home run, 2 RBIs.
Friday
ACME District 2
At Miller City
Wauseon 201 110 0 - 5 7 2
Miller City 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (2.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Brent Koenig.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Logan Waldron double; Tyson Rodriuez 2 runs; Clay Stump 2 RBIs. (Miller City) - 3 singles.
