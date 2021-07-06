Though not quite as complete as its first ACME tournament victory a few days prior, Defiance recorded its second straight sectional shutout Monday afternoon as the District 1 hosts blanked Wayne Trace 6-0, clinching a spot in the District 1 Tournament field.
Defiance (14-4-1) got off to a solid start with a three-run first frame and the combination of Bradyn Shaw and Wade Liffick on the bump got the hosts through with just three hits on the day for Wayne Trace in the winner’s bracket final.
The win for Defiance ensures a spot in districts as a top-two finisher in the sectional bracket. The loss sends Wayne Trace to an elimination game on Tuesday against Paulding, which defeated Fairview 10-7 in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.
Following a no-hitter and run-rule victory in their tournament opener Friday against Paulding, Defiance scuffled at times in comparison as Wayne Trace threatened with multiple baserunners in the second, fourth and sixth innings but was unable to score.
“We were a little rough around the edges today, having those couple days off and the long weekend,” said Defiance ACME coach Joe Keween. “Not making excuses or anything but … today was more of a bend, don’t break attitude. I’ll give Wayne Trace credit, they hit the ball hard, swung the bat very well. They had a lot of opportunities.
“There’s still a lot to work on and some negatives to take away from this to build around or build off of.”
A leadoff walk to Jacob Howard set the table early for Defiance in the first inning as Liffick put runners at second and third before an RBI groundout by Shaw gave the hosts first blood. Liffick then scored on a passed ball and Mark Butler scored David Jimenez on a sacrifice fly to center.
Wayne Trace bounced back in the second, lacing back-to-back singles to start the frame off the starter Shaw and a five-pitch walk then loaded the bases.
The junior pitcher bounced back with consecutive strikeouts before inducing an inning-ending groundout to strand the bases juiced.
Singles by Liffick and Shaw to start the third inning were rewarded as Jimenez laced a hard-hit single past the shortstop to score Liffick. Shaw scored on a wild pitch two batters later, boosting the lead to 5-0.
On a warm and muggy Monday, Shaw issued back-to-back walks to start the fourth but a strikeout helped set up a groundout to Jimenez at short. The junior infielder forced out Moorehead at third and a quick throw was in time at first for an inning-ending double play.
Liffick helped out his own future cause with a two-out single to left that scored Howard from second for the senior’s third base hit of the day.
Liffick then came on for the final three frames after Shaw issued 70 pitches through four innings of work. Liffick retired the first four batters he faced but with one out in the sixth, the DHS righty plunked consecutive Wayne Trace batters and allowed a single from Moorehead to load the bases.
With only one away and the game still in the balance, the Defiance veteran came up with a pair of swinging strikeouts with the bases juiced to preserve the shutout.
“Wade and Bradyn, they both did a phenomenal job and that was by far not either of their best outings,” admitted Keween. “When things got tough, though, and runners got on, the situation got difficult and they stepped up. You’ve got to credit the defense behind them because they played lights out. They did a really good job.”
Shaw finished with five strikeouts on the day and two hits allowed to earn the win for Defiance, which will take on an opponent to be determined in the sectional final.
Wayne Trace and Paulding will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with the winner playing Defiance at 7:15 p.m. If the Wayne Trace/Paulding winner knocks off Defiance, a second game will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Defiance if necessary.
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Defiance 302 100 x — 6 7 0
Records: Defiance 14-4-1, Wayne Trace 8-6-1.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Wade Liffick.
Losing pitcher: Tyler Davis (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Lane Moorehead 2 singles. (Defiance) — Wade Liffick 3 singles, 2 runs; Jacob Howard 2 runs.
