Backed by hustle on the basepaths, five Wayne Trace errors and some big bat action, Defiance wrapped up a shutout streak through the ACME sectional tournament with a bracket-clinching 11-0 victory at Defiance High School on Tuesday.
The fifth straight win for Defiance propels the Blue and White into a District 1 semifinal at DHS on Friday at 5 p.m. against Edon while Wayne Trace secured what is believed to be the program’s first ACME district berth with a 15-5 win over Paulding in an elimination game prior to its tilt with Defiance.
Wayne Trace will follow the Defiance-Edon contest with a 7 p.m. matchup against Bryan. The losers will play an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m. at a site to be determined with the winners competing at 1 p.m.
During Tuesday’s tilt, Defiance got things started from its very first at-bat as leadoff hitter David Jimenez ripped a triple to left field. Wade Liffick followed with an RBI single to center field to put the hosts up. The Bulldogs left the bases juiced after a walk and an error in the frame but got a chance to make up for it in the second inning.
Junior Gavino Gomez reached on a leadoff error, followed by a Drew Kellermyer single. A popup bunt attempt turned into a double play on the basepaths but Defiance recovered as Bradyn Shaw drove in Wade Liffick with a hard-hit triple to the centerfield fence and Jimenez scored on a wild pitch to put Defiance up 3-0.
The third inning was where the hosts finally broke through against relief pitcher Kyle Forrer. The DHS lineup drew a leadoff walk with senior Jayden Jerger scoring Aiden Kiessling with an RBI double before Kam’Ron Rivera plated Jerger with a single to center.
Jerger’s two-bagger was one of multiple heads-up plays on the basepaths as a bobbled fielding play in right field turned a sharp single into a runner in scoring position.
The hustle plays were key, per Defiance coach Rick Weaver.
“Without a doubt we have some good team speed but they run the bases really well” said Weaver. “They always look to get the extra base. Drew Kellermyer puts down a bunt and because he runs hard and he’s fast, it forces a bad throw and that’s what happens when you play hard. It puts the pressure on the defense.
“That’s our philosophy, be aggressive and make them make the play.”
Drew Kellermyer scored Rivera on a bunt attempt and the throw to first went awry, allowing the speedy Defiance outfielder to race around the bases to score Defiance’s seventh run.
David Jimenez followed with his second triple of the day as a double steal, error and wild pitch allowed three more DHS runs to score.
The miscues for Wayne Trace, along with the five frames already played that day, were too much to overcome.
“Playing back-to-back games, that kinda hurt but the end of that Paulding game, we did all that with two outs,” said WT coach Corbin Vance, referring to an eight-run fifth-inning outburst that turned a 7-5 lead into a 15-5 run-rule victory. “We didn’t tell the kids until they got out there after the Defiance game, but that’s the first time that anybody is aware of that we’ve gotten out of the sectionals.
“That’s a really good program over there and … we can’t give good teams free passes, we can’t walk guys and can’t hit guys and then can’t make mistakes in the field. With a good program like that, you make one mistake and it turns into two or three rounds.”
Along with the two three-baggers, Jimenez backed up the effort on the mound with four shutout innings with three strikeouts and two hits allowed before Kiessling came on and fanned two in the fifth to close out the victory.
“David was really good today,” said Weaver of the junior’s efforts on Tuesday. “He has three pitches and when he can get those three pitches over, it’s tough on high school teams. He runs hard and the way he plays rubs off on everyone else wanting to play hard like he does.”
After three victories by a combined 32-0 margin, Defiance advances to districts in the hopes of earning its first ACME state title since 2014.
All District 1 games will be played at either Defiance or Bryan through the weekend with admission $4 for adults and $2 for students. The District 1 champion will advance to the ACME state tournament at Elida High School July 17-19.
Wayne Trace 000 00 - 0 2 5
Defiance 127 1x - 11 8 1
Records: Defiance 15-4-1, Wayne Trace 9-7-1.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Cale Winans (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Kyle Forrer, Kyle Slade, Jordan Lotz.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Forrer double. (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 triples, 3 runs; Drew Kellermyer 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw triple, 2 RBIs; Jayden Jerger double, 2 runs.
Paulding 200 03 - 5 7 3
Wayne Trace 043 08 - 15 13 1
Records: Wayne Trace 9-6-1, Paulding 5-9.
Winning pitcher: Tucker Antoine (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Cale Winans.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (4.2 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Wyatt Beckman, Larkin Yates.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kane Jones 2 singles, 2 runs; Logan Tope 2 singles; Sam Woods 3 RBIs; Ethan Foltz 2 runs. (Wayne Trace) - Tyler Davis 2 doubles, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kyle Slade 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Lane Morehead 2 singles, 2 runs; Allen Minck 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Head 3 runs; Tucker Antoine 2 runs; Cale Winans 2 RBIs.
