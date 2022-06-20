ARCHBOLD — Defiance ACME baseball scored 10 runs in the first inning on Monday as they rolled to 12-1, six inning victory over Archbold on the road.
Cody Shaw and Torin Long split the bill on the mound for the Bulldogs (6-2) with Shaw getting the win on a line of three innings, one hit, one run, three strikeouts and four walks.
David Jiminez led the way at the plate for Defiance as he launched a solo home run to start the game off and then clubbed two singles later in the game as well. He came around to score three times.
Tyler Fredrick also had a nice day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Aidan Kiessling was 2-for-3 with two singles.
As for Archbold Brian Burrowes was the only Bluestreak to notch a hit on the day while Josiah Gomez drew two walks.
On the mound to start for Archbold was Cade Miller who was replaced after one inning by Masen Towns who threw a solid game going the next five innings and giving up two earned on two hit, three strikeouts and two walks.
Defiance was also in action on Sunday where they dropped a contest with Demand Command Fischer 8-2.
Fernando Torres started on the mound and went five innings for Defiance, taking the loss. Brezlen Zipfel relieved him in the sixth and gave up five runs over the course of his two relief innings.
Aidan Kiessling, Garret Rodenberger, Jackson Walter and Cody Saw all notched singles for the the Bulldogs. Rodenberger had two RBIs.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a Thursday home double header where they will take on Bo Jackson Elite 18u first at 3:45 and then the Lake Erie Titans following the conclusion of the first game.
Demand Command 200 011 4 — 8 10 0
Defiance 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
Winning Pitcher: Kennedy (4.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Hoersten.
Losing Pitcher: Fernando Torres (5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Brezlen Zipfel.
Leading Hitters: (Demand Command) — Gast triple, single, 2 runs; Dukate double; Kennedy double, 2 RBIs; Wagner double, 2 RBIs; Hoersten double, single, 2 runs; Bishop 2 singles. (Defiance) — GarretRodenberger 2 RBIs.
Defiance (10)00 002 — 12 11 0
Archbold 001 000 — 1 1 4
Records: Defiance 6-2.
Winning Pitcher: Cody Shaw (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Torin Long.
Losing Pitcher: Cade Miller (1 inning, 9 hits, 10 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Masen Towns.
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — David Jiminez home run, 2 singles, 3 runs; Tyler Fredrick 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, Alex Chagoyan 2 runs.
