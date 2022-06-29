Wayne Trace advanced to the winners’ bracket finals of the Defiance ACME sectional with a comeback 6-4 victory over Fairview on Wednesday.
The Apaches (10-6) had a bye coming in as Wayne Trace was forced to beat Hicksville on Tuesday to get to this point, and with the win the Raiders keep rolling right along in the winners bracket.
Fairview took an early lead in the game as they scored a run in both the first and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead in the contest. Back-to-back-to-back singles by Kolton Schooley, Eli Shininger and Abram Shininger got the run across in the first inning. Schooley scored on a fielder’s choice for the second run in the third.
Wayne Trace came roaring back in the fourth inning as they put up a four spot.
They saw four-straight baserunners reach to start the fourth including a Tyler Davis triple that scored two to tie the game. Davis came in to score on the next at bat via a passed ball. Lane Morehead did the same later in the inning to add the fourth run.
Fairview tied the game back up with a run each in the fourth and fifth innings but gave up two in the sixth to lose the game. Both runs came in on passed balls for the Raiders.
Wayne Trace will now have a date with Defiance, who defeated Paulding on Tuesday to get to the winners bracket final. That game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. at Defiance High School on Thursday.
In the second game of the day, Paulding eclipsed Green Meadows Conference rival Hicksville 10-5.
The Panthers move on to play Fairview in the second game after the winners bracket final at Defiance on Thursday.
Wayne Trace 000 402 0 — 6 4 4
Fairview 101 110 0 — 4 9 2
Records: Fairview 10-6.
Winning Pitcher: Breven Anderson (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tyler Davis.
Losing Pitcher: Abram Shininger (1.1 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Adam Lashaway, Eli Shininger, Jude Shininger.
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tyler Davis triple, 2 RBIs; C. Clemens 2 runs; L. Morehead 2 runs. (Fairivew) — E. Arend double; Eli Shininger 3 singles; Abram Shininger 2 singles; Kolton Schooley 2 runs.
Paulding 130 303 7 -10 10 2
Hicksville 110 020 1 — 5 8 5
Winning Pitcher: Foltz (6.1 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Foor.
Losing Pitcher: Aaron Klima (5.2 innings, 10 hits, 10 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: B. Graber.
Leading Hitters: (Paulding) — Jones double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Adams 2 singles, 2 runs’ Martinez 2 RBIs; Manz double. (Hicksville) — A. Sanders triple, single, 2 runs; B. Balser double, 2 singles, R. Bassett double; Aaron Klima 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.