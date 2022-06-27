NAPOLEON — Tinora and Archbold ACME baseball have found their way to the championship game in the Napoleon sectional with a few wins in a weekend slate of games.
Tinora had the tougher road to get there as they had to go through two teams, Patrick Henry and Napoleon, to find their way to Tuesday’s championship game.
In the first contest against Patrick Henry on Saturday, Tinora used a four-run third inning to catapult themselves over the Patirots 6-2. Eli Plassman earned the complete game win giving up two earned on seven hits. Teron Ward led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and two RBIs.
In their second game to get to the championship game Tinora pulled off a nice comeback to overcome the hosts, and holder of the bye at the top of the bracket, Napoleon 5-4.
The Wildcats were up 4-0 after three innings of play but one shutdown inning from Tinora starter Brayden Dumire and three one-hit, scoreless innings by Ward held the Wildcats put and with five runs in the latter half of the game, including three in the fifth, Tinora advanced to Tuesday’s championship game.
The Rams walked it off on a Napoleon throwing error from the pitcher to the first baseman on a sacrifice bunt attempt, scoring a runner from second.
In the bottom of the winners bracket Archbold held the bye as they awaited Wauseon, who defeated Ayersville 18-5 in opening action on Saturday.
The Indians scored seven runs in two separate innings, the third and the fifth, to run away with the contest. Jude Armstrong was 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs.
In the next game on Sunday, the Indians didn’t have as much luck as they fell to rival Archbold 9-3 in the winners bracket semifinal.
The Bluestreaks’ Jayden Seiler had a strong outing going five innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits, eight strikeouts and two walks. Seiler also led the way at the plate with a triple, two singles and two runs scored.
In Monday’s first two losers bracket games, Wauseon eclipsed Patrick Henry in the first contest 11-3.
Tyson Rodriguez was on point at the plate for Wauseon going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kage Little went all seven innings for the Indians giving up three runs and striking out nine for the complete game win.
The rest of the bracket will play out throughout the week with Tinora and Archbold facing off in the sectional championship game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The losers bracket semifinal will be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the final on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Tinora 6, Patrick Henry 2
{p dir=”ltr”}Tinora 104 100 0 — 6 8 0
Patrick Henry 101 000 0 — 2 7 3
Records: Patrick Henry 6-2.
Winning Pitcher: Eli Plassman (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Aiden Behrman (6 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert.
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) — Kaydyn Razdik double, 2 runs; Teron Ward double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Luke Harris 2 RBIs. (PH) — Logan Hudson home run; Braden Hall double, single; Landon Johnson double; Nash Meyer double.
Wauseon 18, Ayersville 5
Wauseon 107 37 — 18 18 1
Ayersville 100 22 — 5 10 2
Records: Ayersville 4-8
Winning Pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (3.2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Carson Burget.
Losing Pitcher: Weston McGuire (3 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 8 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Ryne Maag.
{p dir=”ltr”}Leading Hitters: (Wauseon) — Jude Armstrong triple, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tyson Rodriguez triple, single, 4 runs; Keaton Hartsock triple, double, 2 RBIs; Xavier Martinez double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaden Clymer double, single, 2 runs; Mason Thomas 2 singles, 3 runs; Carson Burget 2 RBIs; Reece Nation 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Caleb Kissel 3 RBIs, 2 runs. (Ayersville) — Weston McGuire double, single, 3 RBIs; Ben Amoroso double, single, 2 RBIs; Lucas Fishpaw 2 runs; K. Booher 2 singles.
Sunday
Archbold 9, Wauseon 3
Wauseon 101 010 0 — 3 7 5
Archbold 221 202 x — 9 11 3
Records: Archbold 3-9, Wauseon 6-2
Winning Pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Cade Miller.
Losing Pitcher: Tyson Rodriguez (3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Tate Wyse, Kaden Clymer.
Leading Hitters: (Wauseon) — Keaton Hartsock 3 singles, 2 runs; Cooper Balser double. (Archbold) — Jayden Seiler triple, 2 singles, 2 runs; Stephen Diller double, single, 2 runs; Cade Miller double, single; Josiah Gomez 2 runs; Devon Morris 2 RBIs; Brian Burrowes 2 runs.
Tinora 5, Napoleon 4
Napoleon 112 000 0 — 4 8 4
Tinora 000 130 1 — 5 3 0
Records: Napoleon 7-6.
Winning Pitcher: Teron Ward (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Brayden Dumire.
Losing Pitcher: Trey Rubenstein (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Lucas Gerken.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — Trey Rubenstein double, single; Lucas Gerken double; Blaine Ford 2 singles. (Tinora) — Brayden Dumire double; Luke Harris 2 RBIs.
Monday
Wauseon 11, Patrick Henry 3
Wauseon 406 010 0 — 11 14 1
Patrick Henry 101 000 1 — 3 5 2
Records: Wauseon 7-2, Patrick Henry 6-3.
Winning Pitcher: Kage Little (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Mason Schwiebert (0.2 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Landon Johnson, Braden Hall.
Leading Hitters: (Wauseon) — Eli Delgado triple, double, single, 3 RBIs; Tyson Rodriguez 2 doubles, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; M. Thomas double, 2 RBIs; Jude Armstrong 2 runs; K. Hartstock 3 singles; Carson Burget 2 singles. (PH) — Landon Johnson double, single; Aiden Behrman double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.