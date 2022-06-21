Sectional brackets were released for the summer ACME ball circuit on Tuesday with Defiance and Bryan each earning top seeds in their respective regions.
Defiance will host their own sectional and it will start next Tuesday, June 28 with a matchup between the third-seeded Wayne Trace and the fourth-seeded Hicksville. The second matchup of Thursday will be between Defiance and fifth-seeded Paulding.
The winner of Wayne Trace and Hicksville will move on to play the second seed Fairview on Wednesday at five.
The winners bracket final will be played on Thursday, June 30 and the finals will be played on Friday, July 1. If a second game is needed due to the losers bracket champion defeating the winners bracket champion, that game will be played on Saturday July 2.
In the Bryan bracket games will be hosted at both Edon and Bryan with most being played at Bryan. The higher seed in the winners bracket will be the home team while the home team in the losers bracket will be decided by a coin flip.
There will be three games played on Monday, July 27 and three also played on Tuesday, July 28. Fifth-seeded North Central and sixth-seeded Hilltop will face off on Monday at Bryan with the winner taking on Bryan immediately following in the winners bracket semis.
Third-seeded Edgerton and fourth-seeded Edon will play at Edon on Thursday at 5 p.m. as well. The winner of that game will play second-seeded Montpelier at Bryan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners bracket final will be played at Bryan on Wednesday, June 29 at 5 p.m. and the losers bracket final on Thursday, June 30 also at Bryan at 5 p.m. The final (two games if needed) will be played at Bryan on July 1 with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
