NAPOLEON — Down 3-2 with two outs and only on runner on first in the top of the seventh on Wednesday, Napoleon ACME baseball needed a rally to keep their postseason hopes alive.
They got it as Trey Rubenstein and Brett Bostelman notched back-to-back singles, the Bostleman hit scoring Blake Buehrer who singled earlier in the inning.
Then on the first pitch that he saw, Lucas Gerken laced a double to left field scoring Rubenstein and giving the Napoleon the lead.
It was a lead that they held onto too as Buehrer came in and slammed the door in the seventh to give the Wildcats the 4-3 victory.
Keaton Hartsock took the loss for the Indians despite giving them length as a starter. He got all but one out in the game while giving up eight hits, striking out two and walking three.
At the plate Jude Armstrong was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Wauseon. Tyson Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with two singles and drove in all three Indian runs.
Napoleon got mutli-hit days from both Rubenstien and Bostelman. Bostelman had two RBIs.
Blake Wolf started for the Wildcats and went four innings, giving up two runs on five hits, four strikeouts and one walk.
The win now pushes the Wildcats to the losers bracket final against Tinora, who they lost to earlier in the tournament. Another win would give them a place in districts alongside Archbold, who punched their ticket on Tuesday with a win over Tinora.
