Fairview punched their tickets to the ACME baseball districts on Friday with an 8-5 victory over Wayne Trace to take second place in the sectional.
The sectional champion title was given to the hosts Defiance after they defeated Wayne Trace in the winners bracket final a day prior. Rain stopped the second game of the day, a game between Defiance and Fairview, from being played.
After both teams failed to score in the first inning, both offenses exploded in the second.
But don’t take exploded too literally as the two teams combined for 13 runs and just five hits in the contest. The winners, Fairview, only had two hits the entire game.
Still, the Raiders were able to score three in the top of the third to take a lead. Tyson Gerber lined a two-out single a batter after Kyle Forrer came home on a fielder’s choice, driving in the second batter of the inning.
Brady Miller followed that up with a two-out RBI single of his own to stretch the lead to three.
But the Apaches were not to be outdone as they roared back in the bottom of the second for five runs to take a 5-3 lead, a lead that they would never surrender for the remainder of the game.
Both hits that Fairview had in the game came in this second inning. But three walks, an error and a balk are what truly did the damage.
After the three-run hiccup in the second, Fairview starter Eli Shininger started to cruise up and down the Raider lineup. Shininger went 6.1 innings, allowing just three hits, five runs, striking out four and walking five.
He put up four straight goose eggs between innings three through six.
Meanwhile the Fairview offense continued to add on runs and when they went into the seventh leading 8-3, it was a big enough lead for both Eli and Jude Shininger to slam the door in the seventh.
The lone hit-getters for Fairview were Jude Shininger and Elijah Arend. For Wayne Trace it was Miller, Gerber and Tyler Davis that notched the hits.
Fairview now moves on to play in the district ACME tournament next week. They’ll be paired up with Defiance, Bryan and Edgerton.
Wayne Trace 030 000 2 — 5 3 2
Fairview 050 120 x — 8 2 0
Records: Fairview 12-6.
Winning Pitcher: Eli Shininger (6.1 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Jude Shininger.
Losing Pitcher: Kyle Forrer (4 innings, 1 hit, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Tyson Gerber.
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Brady Miller 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis 2 runs; Lane Morehead 2 runs. (Fairview) — Bailey Schooley 2 runs; Jude Shininger 2 runs; Cole Mack 2 runs.
