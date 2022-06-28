Defiance and Wayne Trace each opened up with opening round ACME sectional victories on Monday at Defiance High School.
Wayne Trace and Hicksville was the first contest with the Raiders overcoming their Green Meadows Conference rival 10-5.
The Raiders took an early lead with a Kyle Forrer RBI single that scored Tucker Antoine who walked to begin the inning. Forrer had a nice day at the plate, clubbing three singles and driving three runners across home plate.
The other two RBIs came in a six-run third inning that saw three straight walks to start the inning and then a groundball that sneaked its way into left field and scored Antoine and Keegan Rager. Two also came on a single to right field by Brady Miller.
That opened up a 7-1 lead for the Raiders. Hicksville obtained their one run on a Brody Balser single in the top of the third.
Despite a comeback effort by Hicksville who scored three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4, it wasn't enough as Wayne Trace tacked on two more runs in the sixth and another in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to seal the deal.
Tucker Antoine went 5.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits, seven strikeouts and six walks for the Raiders in the win.
Hicksville Aaron Klima notched two triples and a single on the day.
As for the second game, Defiance pulled away late to overcome Paulding 9-1. The score was just 1-0 headed into the bottom of the fourth but the Bulldogs proceeded to score three in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to break the game wide open.
Both Aidan Kiessling and Garret Rodenberger had monster days at the plate for the Bulldogs. Kiessling went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Rodenberger clubbed two doubles and single for a 3-for-3 effort while also driving in two runs.
David Jiminez was the only other Bulldog to log two hits on the day with two singles but more importantly Jiminez earned the complete game win on the mound. He went seven innings and gave up just one earned run, three hits, struck out eight and walked two.
The one run came via an Ethan Foltz RBI single that scored Larkin Yates. Foltz grabbed two of the three Paulding hits on the day.
Hicksville 001 103 0 - 5 6 1
Wayne Trace 106 021 x - 10 5 1
Records: Hicksville 3-4.
Winning Pitcher: Tucker Antoine (5.1 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Tyler Head.
Losing Pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (2 innings, 1 hit, 4 runs, 4 earned, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Austin Sanders, Aaron Klima, Owen Stuckey.
Leading Hitters: (Hicksville) - Aaron Klima 2 triples, single, 2 runs; Brody Balser 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Forrer 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Brady Miller 2 RBIs.
Paulding 000 001 0 - 1 3 3
Defiance 010 323 x - 9 13 0
Records: Defiance 10-4, Paudling 4-4.
Winning Pitcher: David Jiminez (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Larkin Yates (4.2 innings, 9 hits, 6 hits, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jacob Martinez.
Leading Hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz double, single. (Defiance) - David Jiminez 2 singles; Aidan Kiessling triple, double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Christian Commisso double; Garrett Rodenberger 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs.
