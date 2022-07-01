Defiance punched their ticket to the ACME baseball districts next week with a 6-0 victory over Wayne Trace while Fairview kept their hope at districts alive with a 7-6 win over Paulding on Tuesday.
The first game was a story of dominant pitching by Defiance's Aidan Kiessling who threw a complete game, one-hit shutout in the victory while striking out 10 and walking three.
It was an attacking the zone clinic put on by Kiessling as his fastball had some extra life one it and he made a living in the game by pounding that pitch in the zone.
"We have a great defense, we really do," Defiance ACME coach Doug Williamson said. "He needed to let them play and that's what he did, he threw strikes, he wasn't trying to strike everybody out."
Just because he wasn't trying to strike everybody out doesn't mean he didn't fan a couple of batters.
Especially in the first half the game, the Raider hitters had a tough time squaring him up as seven of the first 12 outs that Kiessling made in the game were strikeouts.
Wayne Trace was able to figure him out a bit in the latter half, but it didn't mean much as they only mustered one base runner in innings five through seven.
"I think he was a lot more focused today, he wasn't getting behind on batters and I felt like he looked more loose today than he has all year," Williamson said. "You can always count on AK for a good game."
At the plate, the tone for the entire game was set for Defiance in the first at-bat as after David Jiminez singled to leadoff the inning, he tried to take second but was thrown out.
At the time it was an unfortunate mistake but it didn't weaken the resolve of the Defiance baserunners one bit as they continued to test the Wayne Trace arms all game and it paid off every single time after that first miss step.
"DJ got thrown out at second but he set the tone for the game, we came out running hard. Guys were getting doubles that really shouldn't have been doubles in my opinion but they were getting doubles because they were working hard."
Defiance had eight hits and six runs and a big part of that was because they made every baserunner count.
In the third inning after putting up a run the inning prior, Jackson Walter walked to leadoff the frame, stole second on the second pitch of the next at-bat, advanced to third on the very next pitch via a sac fly. Then on the second pitch of Bradyn Shaw's at-bat, scored on a sac bunt.
For those of you counting he turned a single to a run in just four pitches.
In the fourth, Jiminez logged a triple and two pitches later Walter returned the favor from the inning prior, getting him home on a sacrifice bunt.
Creating runs from minimal baserunners with small ball tactics like bunting is a Defiance special and it certainly didn't go away under Williamson in ACME ball.
"That's what I like to do," Williamson said of his decisions to bunt. "Because you're putting pressure on them to make plays."
The sixth and final run for Defiance came when Shaw reached via single for the second time in the game and came around to score for the second time on three-straight wild pitches, further cementing their aggressive mindset on the bases.
Kiessling held the Raiders at bay for the final two innings and Defiance walked out with a win.
They will play again on Friday following the losers bracket final between Wayne Trace and Fairview at Defiance high school. The first game is set to start at 5 p.m.
Fairview got to the losers bracket final thanks to a back-and-forth 7-6 win over Paulding in the second game of the day, a losers bracket semifinal.
Paulding jumped on the board first after an error allowed Kolton Schooley to score but then the Apaches put a four spot on the Panthers in the second with the highlight being a bases-clearing, three-run triple by Adam Lashaway.
The Panthers fought back immediately though as they reached base four-consecutive times to start the inning with an Elijah Foltz double scoring one, a Jacob Martinez triple scoring another and an Isaac Reeb scoring the third and game-tying run.
Fairview responded with two in the bottom and then in the top of the fourth Paulding tied it again at six.
The next run, an RBI single by Jackson Grine, would be the nail in the coffin for Fairview as Grine would throw two scoreless innings to end the game and give the Apaches a win.
Grine threw 2.2 innings, never allowing a hit and getting five of his eight outs via the strikeout.
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Defiance 031 110 x - 6 8 0
Records: Defiance 11-4.
Winning Pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Brady Miller (5 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Jordan Lotz.
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - David Jiminez triple, single; Garret Rodenberger double, single; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 singles.
Paulding 103 200 0 - 6 7 2
Fairview 042 010 x - 7 9 1
Records: Fairview 11-6.
Winning Pitcher: Jackson Grine (2.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Adam Lashaway, Elijah Arend.
Losing Pitcher: K. Jones (8 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Peyton Adams.
Leading Hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz triple, double, single, 2 runs; Jacob Martinez triple, 2 RBIs; Peyton Adams 2 runs. (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway triple, single, 3 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 runs; Jackson Grine 2 singles.
