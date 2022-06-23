Defiance ACME baseball welcomed both Bo Jackson Elite and the Lake Erie Titans to their home turf on Thursday for a doubleheader. They defeated Bo Jackson Elite in the first game 2-1 but fell in the second game to the Titans after giving up a five-run sixth inning.
The first game was a showdown on the mound as both teams only combined for four hits in the game. Three of those came off the bats of the Bulldogs though as Aidan Kiessling pitched an absolute gem on the mound.
He had everything working on the day, including his fastball which peaked in the seventh inning of the outing. His final line was seven innings, one hit, one run, seven strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, Christian Commisso had the only extra-base hit of the contest with a double which he later came around to score on in the third inning after Garrett Rodenberger was caught stealing and Commisso found his way home.
After Bo Jackson Elite tied it up in the bottom of the third, Jackson Walter and Kiessling notched back to back singles and Walter scored on a fielder's choice.
The second game was virtually the complete opposite of the first as there were 21 hits combined between the two teams.
It was a comeback victory for the Tritans as they gave up four first inning runs to the Bulldogs and were down 6-2 after three innings. But two runs in the fourth and five in the sixth gave them a 9-6 advantage.
Defiance almost pulled out a comeback of their own, but fell just short scoring two runs in the top of the seventh and stranding two runners on second and third to end the inning.
Fernando Torres started the game and went four innings giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Brezlen Zipfel came in the game in the fifth inning and took the loss for the Bulldogs.
At the plate Walter, Bradyn Shaw and Gavino Gomez all notched multiple hits. Walter had a triple while Shaw grabbed a double and two RBIs. Gomez had two singles with three RBIs.
The Bulldogs are back in action on the road on Friday against USA prime. Start time is set for 11:15 a.m.
Bo Jackson Elite 000 100 0 - 1 1 2
Defiance 001 100 x - 2 3 0
Winning Pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: C. Bennett (6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Christian Commisso double.
Defiance 402 000 2 - 8 9 2
Tritans 110 205 x - 9 13 4
Records: Defiance 7-3
Winning Pitcher: M. Smith (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 4 strikouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Pallo, C. McCartan.
Losing Pitcher: Brezlen Zipfel (2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Fernando Torres.
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Jackson Walter triple, single; Bradyn Shaw double, single, 2 RBIs. 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Tritans) - J. Osterhouse home run, double, single, 2 runs; B. Lengers triple, double, 2 RBIs; D. Fly 2 doubles, single, 2 runs; C. McCartan 2 RBIs; W. Demasse 2 singles.
