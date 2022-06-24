ROSSFORD — Defiance ACME ball saw their second late-inning loss in a row with a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Demand Command Fischer on Friday.
Defiance (7-4) scored two runs in the first inning as after the first two batters went down, Aidan Kiessling singled to center, Bradyn Shaw walked and Gavino Gomez drove them both in with a two-RBI double.
Shaw then took the mound for the Bulldogs and immediately gave two runs but was able to keep the game tied, stranding the bases loaded.
Demand Command took a 3-2 lead in the third and after Defiance tied it in the top of six, Demand Command responded with two runs in the bottom of six, taking 5-3 lead.
With their backs to the wall in the top of the seventh Defiance scored three runs to take back the lead again. Torin Long singled in a run while Tyler Frederick doubled in two to go in front.
Shaw came back out to get the complete game win but it was not to be as after Demand Command singled to lead off the inning and the second batter was put down via groundout, Shaw gave up back to back doubles and Demand Command walked it off.
Shaw’s final line was 6.1 innings, eight hits, seven runs (four earned), nine strikeouts and one walk. Gavino Gomez was 2-for2 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Defiance will be back home on Saturday for their final regular season game against Rawlings Tigers before the start of the sectional tournament next week. First pitch is slated for 3:45 p.m.
