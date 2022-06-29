NAPOLEON — Trailing 7-0 after two innings, things looked bleak for Tinora ACME baseball in the sectional finals against Archbold on Monday. Despite the early deficit, the Rams were able to make a game out of it, but fell 10-8 to the Bluestreaks.
After a quick first inning by Archbold's Brian Burrowes in the top of the first, the Bluestreaks got to work immediately in the bottom as Josiah Gomez led off the contest with a double and Stephen Diller followed that up with an RBI single.
But Jayden Seiler grounded into a double play next and Tinora starter Conner Wolfrum got a strikeout to end the inning.
The top of the second warranted a one-out double that was crushed to right center field by Alec Schaublin but with two strikeouts to end the inning, Burrowes was able to strand him at second.
The next inning is when things got out of hand for the Rams as a leadoff walk, an error, another walk and a hit by pitch plated another run but with a strikeout of the leadoff hitter Gomez and two strikes on Diller, it looked like Wolfrum might work his way out of it.
Diller had different plans however, as he knocked through his second single of the game scoring two which gave him three RBIs in two innings. Then after a Seiler walk, Krayton Kern popped a ball down the line that just barely found fair territory and ended in a three-run, bases-clearing triple that broke the game wide open.
That caused the Rams to switch pitchers going with Teron Ward who got the final out to stop the bleeding.
Tinora immediately fought back chasing Burrowes out the game with one out in the third and scoring three to cut into the lead.
The inning was largely self-inflicted as the only hit for the Rams was a Kadyn Razdik RBI double that plated Tyler Wiemken, who walked to start the inning. An error, a hit-by-pitch and a walk were enough to see Burrowes out of the game, but not before the damage of three runs was done.
Zach Short replaced him, setting downthe next two matters to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.
The middle to latter inning essentially boiled down to a tug-of-war match between the two squads with Archbold ever so slightly holding on to their advantage.
Dalton Wolfrum brought two runners in on a sac fly in the fourth as the original throw home got passed the catcher allowing the runner on second to score.
That cut the lead to two but Archbold added insurance in the bottom with a Krayton Kern single to give Kern four RBIs on the day and a bases loaded walk
Tinora again cut the lead to two in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Alec Schaublin. Archbold added insurance in the bottom, this time just one run, on a Cade Miller sacrifice fly that plated Kern.
With their last chance in the top of the seventh, Tinora threatened to come all the way back despite not managing a hit. Three runners got on via walk, one that plated a run, and another got on via a dropped third strike.
Cade Miller got the last two outs and a save for the Bluestreaks.
Archbold will now move on to play in the District 2 tournament next week.
Tinora 003 202 1 - 8 5 0
Archbold 160 201 x - 10 9 3
Records: Archbold 4-9.
Winning Pitcher: Brian Burrowes (2.1 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Cade Miller, Zach Short.
Losing Pitcher: Conner Wolfrum (1.2 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Teron Ward, Korbin Casteel.
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) - Alec Schaublin double, single, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Razdik double, Dalton Wolfrum 2 runs; Luke Harris 2 RBIs. (Archbold) - Krayton Kern triple, double, single, 4 RBIs; Stephen Diller 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Josiah Gomez double, single; Zach Short 2 runs; Jett Baun double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.