The two schools are 83 miles apart, separated by four counties and plenty of towns between.
But Archbold and Coldwater have plenty in common.
The schools both boast over 1,000 all-time baseball victories and state championships (Coldwater seven, Archbold one), over 400 wins each in football along with state glory (Coldwater six, Archbold one) and are in the top 20 in wins in softball and girls basketball all-time in the state of Ohio.
Heck, even the base Ohio Department of Education enrollment entering the 2019 football season reads Coldwater 147, Archbold 146.
But Friday’s matchup between the Bluestreaks and Cavaliers goes deeper than just an exciting first-round playoff game in Division VI Region 23, perhaps the toughest region in the state.
These two teams are as familiar as they could possibly be with each other and the emotion will likely run just as high on Friday night, if the last two times these schools clashed are any indication.
(Archbold fans, these next few paragraphs are going to be painful. Just giving a heads up.)
For those that don’t recall, Friday’s postseason matchup will mark the third consecutive sports season that a boys team from both Archbold and Coldwater will meet.
Rewind to March 7 at Lima Senior High School for a Division III district semifinal. Archbold, following a Hall of Fame run under longtime head coach Doug Krauss, turned the baton over to longtime assistant Joe Frank, who promptly did what no Archbold coach had done and finish the regular season at 22-0.
With a potential matchup with fellow state-ranked rival Ottawa-Glandorf looming in the district finals, it was easy to see past a sizeable but little-ballyhooed Coldwater squad.
Until that night.
Archbold led 34-30 with 25.5 seconds left, but a Coldwater 3-pointer, a steal on an inbounds pass and a layup with seven seconds left shocked the No. 1 Bluestreaks, spurring a Cavalier run to the regionals and leaving a bitter taste in Archbold’s mouth.
Fast forward to June 1.
Archbold was in its fourth consecutive regional tournament. The program had lost in the regional round by one run each time and seemed primed to finally reach the state tournament for the first time since a magical run to the 2005 state title. Rigo Ramos had the team up 3-0 in the top of the seventh, just three outs away from a regional crown.
Until Coldwater scored four runs in the inning, survived a seventh-inning tie from the Streaks and then scored on an error in the eighth to prevail 5-4 in eight innings on its way to the Division III state championship.
(OK Bluestreak fans, it’s safe now.)
Now with a new school year, new faces and a totally different sport, an argument can be made that those games don’t matter ahead of Friday night’s gridiron showdown and that argument’s probably right.
But a matchup like this is what makes high school sports so great.
How does it get more compelling than this?
Two schools, so very similar in the way they compete at the highest levels athletically, so very similar in size, community and effort.
It’s what sportswriters love to wax poetic about and what fans love to tune in for and fill the stands to see.
Thanks to the regions and divisions shuffling around, we’re blessed with four outstanding first-round matchups in Region 23, with MAC co-champs Anna and Minster meeting in the first round, firepower-heavy Fairview taking on a talented and battle-tested Lima Central Catholic squad and a defending D-V regional champion in Liberty Center hosting NWC co-champion Allen East in a clash of contrasting styles.
Now with all that said and all the motivation on the Archbold side of things to try and shake those Coldwater blues, it won’t be easy.
Coldwater hasn’t won six state championships by accident. Just like they didn’t reach eight consecutive state championships by accident.
An amazing set of statistics caught my attention on Twitter, posted by cavfootball.com webmaster Mike Spriggs. In it, the last 25 years of Coldwater football playoff history showed all the teams the program had lost to since 1995.
And there weren’t many.
But of the 53 losses suffered, 51 of those teams made the playoffs. The two that didn’t were in 1996 and 1997. Of those 51 teams, 40 made it to the state semifinals or further. 32 played for a state title. 24 brought home a crown.
What the math says is that a team that can beat Coldwater has a 78 percent chance of making it to state and a 47 percent chance of being state champion.
High school football junkies around the area are well aware of Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic 50 website and its statistical models that project wins, losses, playoff predictions and probabilities.
According to his site, Coldwater is just a four-point favorite or 59 percent favored to win the game.
Now all those numbers don’t mean a thing Friday night, of course. Frankly, the only ones that do are under the home and visitor labels on the scoreboard.
But if it’s any indication, the game should be as close as the others.
And as a writer, but more importantly a fan, that’s all we can ask for.
