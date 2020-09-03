More history for Ohio 8-man football will be set on Friday as the first two conference games in the history of the Northern 8 Football Conference will be played.
Two teams coming off impressive opening day wins will collide Friday night at Holgate as the Tigers battle Toledo Christian.
Holgate opened the season last week with a 56-6 thrashing of Stryker. Hunter Gerschutz ran for 183 yards and scored three times for the Tigers. Gavin Kupfersmith added four TD passes, with three going to Abe Kelly.
Holgate has never lost a game in 8-man competition.
The Eagles of Toledo Christian opened the season Saturday by traveling to Harlan, Indiana and defeating King’s Crusaders, 44-0. Toledo Christian led the game 38-0 after the first quarter.
Quarterback Trevor Wensink is a player to watch to the Eagles. He had three TD passes and ran for another score. Solo Sandoval is a do-everything threat for Toledo Christian. He registered a touchdown on offense (receiving TD), defense (interception return) and special teams (punt return) in the win.
STRYKER AT DANBURY
The Panthers, who were on the other end of the 56-6 contest with Holgate, travel to Danbury to play in the inaugural weekend of Northern 8 games.
Danbury comes in 1-0, as the Lakers posted a 40-8 win at Sandusky St. Mary’s to start the 2020 season. The Lakers led 14-8 at the half, then outscored St. Mary’s 26-0 in the second half pull away.
Danbury used a strong ground attack in the win. They ran for 264 yards on St. Mary’s, with Will Tibbels leading the way. The senior running back had scoring jaunts of 13, 10 and 9 yards.
It win was the first 8-man game for Danbury.
HILLTOP AT EDON
Both the Cadets and Bombers come in to the contest 0-1 after falling in non-league games last week.
The Cadets traveled to Tiffin on Saturday and fell to Tiffin Calvert 54-6. Quarterback Connor Schlosser had the lone score for the Cadets, a two-yard run in the first quarter.
Calvert led 20-6 after the first and 41-6 by halftime.
Edon was in a more competitive game, falling to Lakota 49-26 in Bob Olwin’s debut as Edon coach. Lakota pulled away from the Bombers in the game. Lakota led 19-12, then stretched the lead to 33-12.
Drew Gallehue picked up where he left off last season, throwing four TD passes.
The meeting is the 49th all-time in the series. Edon leads 26-22 and have taken two games in a row and three of the last four.
MONTPELIER
AT CARDINAL STRITCH
Montpelier is playing for the first time this season. The Locos had its game with Hopewell-Loudon cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak.
The game marks the first as coach for Joe Brigle since the 2008 season. He coached at Montpelier from 2001-08, going 25-55 in that stretch.
Cardinal Stritch pulled out a 21-13 win at Fremont St. Joe’s to start the season. St. Joe’s returned the opening kickoff for a score, and led 13-0 late in the first quarter.
Thomas Foust ran in the winning score from 42 yards out with 9:26 left for the Cardinals.
The game will be sixth all-time between the two. Montpelier leads the series 3-2, with Stritch winning the last two games 60-49 and 51-50.
ELIDA AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Coming off a win at Defiance, Ottawa-Glandorf kicks off the home portion of the 2020 season with game against Elida.
The Titans rolled past the Bulldogs 48-13 in the opener. O-G scored on its first three possessions of the game. Parker Schnipke ran for 143 of the Titan’s 250 yards on the ground.
Elida is coming off a 55-20 loss to Van Wert. Andrew Etzcorn had a pair of scoring runs for the Bulldogs.
The game will be the 47th all-time between the two, with the Titans holding a 29-17 edge. Ottawa-Glandorf has taken the last two games rather easily (51-7 and 44-18) and have won three of the last four.
ADA AT COLUMBUS GROVE
Columbus Grove comes in 1-0 in the NWC after a 41-7 thumping of Bluffton. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead early and never looked back. Quarterback Blake Reynolds had 181 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for two more. Colin Metzger also had two rushing TDs.
Ada lost to Allen East 41-14. The Mustangs took a 41-0 lead at the half.
Ada moved the ball, getting 417 yards of offense, but they couldn’t find the endzone.
LEIPSIC AT LIBERTY-BENTON
Leipsic comes in at 1-0 after a 34-6 win over Riverdale. The Viking defense came ready to play on opening day, getting four sacks and four interceptions while holding the Falcons to 68 yards of offense.
Running back Lorenzo Walther ran for 171 yards to lead the Viking offense and scored twice.
Liberty-Benton comes in 1-0 after a 33-3 win over Arcadia.
Quarterback Ben Spiess had a good debut, going 12-of-20 passing for 201 yards and four scores. Brycen Abbott hauled in one of the scoring tosses, plus had a 73-yard fumble return for a score.
Alex Dillon led the receiving corps with two TD catches.
