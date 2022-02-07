The 73rd annual Defiance Men’s City Bowling Tournament crowned its 2022 champions over the weekend in the second weekend of action at Defiance Recreation on Saturday and Sunday.
The quintet of Phil Spangler, Terry Keeran, Miguel Hernandez, Steve Simonin and Jeff Gruszecki earned the team handicap title for the Coletta’s Pro Shop team, 66 pins ahead of runner-up Blue Financial.
Michael Littleton and Curtis Gallagher edged out Hernandez and Derek Klausing 1,430-1,417 for the doubles handicapped title while Dylan Smith picked up the singles and all-events handicapped titles and Gallagher claimed the all events scratch crown.
Defiance Men’s City Championships
At Defiance Recreation
Team Handicapped: 1. Coletta’s Pro Shop 3,475 (Phil Spangler 553, Terry Keeran 623, Miguel Hernandez 580, Steve Simonin 585, Jeff Gruszecki 677); Blue Financial 3,409; Dude Awakening 3,398; Maumee Valle Vending 3,353; Brew Crew 3,351; Miller Lite 3,315; Morris Floor Covering 3,242; Simon Says Flooring 3,219; Boys in the Hood 3,198; Coletta’s Pro Shop 3,148; C&H Lanes 3,057.
Doubles Handicapped: 1. Michael Littleton-Curtis Gallagher 1,430; Miguel Hernandez-Derek Klausing 1,417; Dylan Smith-Bryan Flory 1,399; Jim Hall-Joseph Slattman 1,376; Larry Acocks-Phil Spangler 1,361; Terry Keeran-Steven Simonin 1,353; Dylan Smith-Miguel Hernandez 1,329; Randy Greear-Frank Smith Jr. 1,298; Erby Gonzales Jr.-Greg Smith 1,293; Matthew Davis-Joshua Gambler 1,269; Michael Littleton-Joseph Slattman 1,268; Robert Miller-Shane Spangler 1,260; Josh Blair-Joshua Tressler 1,246; Mike Woodring-Bradley Simon 1,228; Tyler O’Dell-Alex Coble 1,226.
Singles Handicapped: 1. Dylan Smith 795; Shane Spangler 773; Terry Keeran 740; Derek Klausing 736; Bryan Flory 687; Steven Simonin 677; Joseph Slattman 674; Larry Acocks 671; Miguel Hernandez 656; Randy Greear 654; Greg Smith 641; Mike Woodring 636; Bradley Simon 623; Matthew Davis 618; Jim Hall 618; Josh Blair 617; Tyler O’Dell 616; Erby Gonzales Jr. 6060; Curtis Gallagher 605; Joshua Tressler 602; Frank Smith Jr. 593; Joshua Gambler 590; Robert Miller 590; Alex Coble 550; Michael Littleton 506.
All Events Handicapped: 1. Dylan Smith 2,285; Shane Spangler 2,168; Derek Klausing 2,140; Bryan Flory 2,107; Steven Simonin 2,104; Curtis Gallagher 2,066; Randy Greear 2,045; Terry Keeran 2,016; Larry Acocks 2,012; Greg Smith 2,007; Miguel Hernandez 2,004; Jim Hall 2,000; Joshua Tressler 1,991; Matthew Davis 1,946; Phil Spangler 1,892; Bradley Simon 1,875; Mike Woodring 1,832; Tyler O’Dell 1,822; Josh Blair 1,811; Robert Miller 1,789; Frank Smith Jr. 1,779; Michael Littleton 1,729; Joshua Gambler 1,699; Erby Gonzales Jr. 1,253.
All Events Scratch: 1. Curtis Gallagher 2,009; Joseph Slattman 1,986; Alex Coble 1,921; Greg Smith 1,815; Jim Hall 1,793; Michael Littleton 1,729; Josh Blair 1,697; Bradley Simon 1,695; Joshua Tressler 1,691; Randy Greear 1,607; Miguel Hernandez 1,581; Tyler O’Dell 1,558; Mike Woodring 1,409; Frank Smith Jr. 1,335.
