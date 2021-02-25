The 43rd annual BBO road race will be held in Columbus Grove on Saturday, March 13.
The race will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbus Grove and will be four miles long through town and out into the country and back, all on paved roads.
Registration the day of the race will begin at noon and will take place in Columbus Grove’s cafeteria beginning at noon.
This year, there will be many COVID protocols in place to maintain social distancing. There will be T-shirts available for those who pre-register for the race.
Registration is $25 with a shirt and $15 if no shirt is desired. Money prizes will be awarded to the top three males and top three female finishers.
If interested, please contact Terry Schnipke at 419-659-4331 or visit http://cg.noacsc.org/bboregistration
All proceeds from the race support Columbus Grove Cross Country.
