PAYNE — After two years of not hosting the Paulding Area Support Society Basketball Marathon amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the time has come to restart the 42nd annual event.
Each year the Marathon raises funds to support P.A.S.S., which helps support those in need with medical assistance, medication expenses, physical challenges, transportation expenses for medical appointments, & speech programs. The society normally helps between 125-150 Paulding County residents each year.
The 24-hour marathon will take place April 15-16 at the Payne Elementary gym. The deadline to submit entry forms is Wednesday, March 23. Entry forms are available at the Payne Maramart, Puckerbrush Pizza in Payne, Antwerp Pit Stop Maramart, Paulding Maramart and Grover Hill G-Mart. For more information, contact Chad Benschneider via call or text message at 419-769-4708.
