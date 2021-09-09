The annual Defiance Area Golf Tournament will be held for a 41st consecutive year this weekend as local amateurs will compete at Auglaize and Eagle Rock Golf Clubs in Defiance on Saturday and Sunday to crown a city champion.
As usual, the tournament will have sort groups by handicap with flights at the championship (0-5 handicap), A (6-10), B (11-15), C (16-20) and D (21 and up) levels on the men’s side as well as senior championship and A flights. The women’s field will have a championship (0-10), A (11-24) and B (25 and up) flight as well.
An 18-hole first round will be played Saturday at Auglaize Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m., while the second round will take place at Eagle Rock at the same time Sunday.
Any amateur golfer in Defiance, Paulding, Henry, Fulton and Williams Counties is eligible to sign up. The cost is $50 for Auglaize, Eagle Rock and St. Mike’s members. Cost for non-members is $75. The entry fee is due at sign-up.
To sign up, call Auglaize Golf Club at 419-393-2211 or Eagle Rock Golf Club at 419-785-4423.
A full list of tee times will run with the tournament preview in Saturday’s Crescent-News sports section.
Defiance Area Golf Tournament
Past Winners
Men
15 — Steve Meyer (’81, ’84, ’85, ’90, ’90, ’91, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’03, ‘14, ‘16).
3 — Neal Detter (’83, ’88, ’96), Bob Switzer Jr. (’87, ’04, ’09), Bill Meyer (’08, ‘17, ‘19).
2 — Jeff Hunt (’05, ’06), Casten Reed (’10, ‘20).
1 — Tom Donley (’82), Nelson Snellenberger (’86), Ed Spatz (’89), Steve Smith (’92), Ken Burns (’93), James LaLonde (’97), Adam Weaver (’02), Matt Haviland (’07), A.J. Hench (’11); Jordan Mack (’12); Jesse Scott (‘13); Mike Ross (‘15, ‘18).
Women
12 — Martha Mallott (’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’97, ’98, ’00).
10 — Lisa Smith (’96, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’10, ‘13).
6 — Stacey Hinkle (’08, ’11, ’12, ‘15, ‘16, ‘18).
3 — Jody Deal (‘14, ‘17, ‘19)
2 — Sal Hench (’85, ’86).
1 — Bonnie Zeller (’84), Karen Seibel (’99), Patti Anderson (’02), Sammy Seibel (‘20).
