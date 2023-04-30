2023 Softball Tournament Pairings
Division II
UNOH District
Tuesday, May 9
(11) Lima Shawnee (3-10) at (5) Celina (8-10), 5 p.m.
(10) Van Wert (2-11) at (8) Liberty-Benton (8-9), 5 p.m.
(9) Kenton (4-9) at (6) Lima Bath (6-10), 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Celina-Lima Shawnee winner at (1) Bryan (16-1), 5 p.m.
(7) Napoleon (5-9) at (4) St. Marys (9-5), 5 p.m.
Van Wert-Liberty-Benton winner at (2) Defiance (16-3), 5 p.m.
Lima Bath-Kenton winner at (3) Elida (10-5), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at UNOH, May 18 and 20.
Genoa District
Tuesday, May 9
(8) Toledo Rogers (6-5) at (6) Rossford (3-12), 5 p.m.
(10) Toledo Woodward (0-6) at (7) Fostoria (0-12), 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Rogers-Rossford winner at (1) Lake (12-3), 5 p.m.
(5) Wauseon (5-11) at (4) Maumee (6-8), 5 p.m.
Woodward-Fostoria winner at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (13-5), 5 p.m.
(9) Port Clinton (3-13) at (3) Otsego (11-6), 5 p.m
Sectional winners advance to districts at Genoa Middle School, May 17 and 20.
Division III
Lima Bath District
Tuesday, May 9
(11) Ottawa-Glandorf (1-11) at (1) Fairview (17-0), 5 p.m.
(9) Paulding (7-11) at (7) Fort Recovery (4-9), 5 p.m.
(6) Allen East (6-10) at (5) Bluffton (8-9), 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Fairview-Ottawa-Glandorf winner vs. (10) Spencerville (3-13), 5 p.m.
(8) Delphos Jefferson (6-13) at (4) Wayne Trace (8-11), 5 p.m.
Paulding-Fort Recovery winner at (2) Van Buren (12-3), 5 p.m.
Bluffton–Allen East winner at (3) Coldwater (11-6), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Lima Bath High School, May 16 and 18.
Holland District
Tuesday, May 9
(10) Evergreen (6-9) at (8) Northwood (12-5), 5 p.m.
(11) Delta (0-16) at (7) Archbold (9-8), 5 p.m.
(6) Genoa (8-5) at (5) Liberty Center (12-4), 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Evergreen-Northwood winner at (1) Oak Harbor (18-3), 5 p.m.
(9) Swanton (9-7) at (3) Tinora (13-4), 5 p.m.
Archbold-Delta winner at (2) Eastwood (16-3), 5 p.m.
Liberty Center-Genoa winner at (4) Elmwood (10-3), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Springfield, May 17 and 20.
Division IV
Bryan District
Monday, May 8
(10) Edon (1-13) at (8) North Central (7-7), 5 p.m.
(9) Stryker (5-8) at (7) Pettisville (6-7), 5 p.m.
(11) Fayette (0-8) at (5) Hilltop (12-7), 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
North Central-Edon winner at (1) Edgerton (11-6), 5 p.m.
(6) Antwerp (8-9) at (3) Montpelier (11-5), 5 p.m.
Pettisville-Stryker winner at (2) Ayersville (11-5), 5 p.m.
Hilltop-Fayette winner at (4) Hicksville (9-11), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Recreation Park, Bryan, May 15 and 19.
Elida District
Monday, May 8
(11) Kalida (1-13) at (1) Crestview (15-4), 5 p.m.
(9) Ottoville (1-9) at (7) Leipsic (6-8), 5 p.m.
(6) Continental (7-9) at (5) Patrick Henry (7-9), 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Crestview-Kalida winner at (10) Pandora-Gilboa (1-12), 5 p.m.
(8) Holgate (3-9) at (3) Miller City (11-5), 5 p.m.
Leipsic-Ottoville winner at (2) Lincolnview (13-6), 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Continental winner at (4) Columbus Grove (9-7), 5 p.m.
Sectional winners advance to districts at Elida High School, May 15 and 19.
