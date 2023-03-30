The following is a capsule preview of area softball teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 12-7 (6-1, T-1st in NWOAL)
Head coach: Sarah Dominique (1st year)
Letterwinners lost: Emma Hall, Harley Phillips, Emily Walker, Reagan Kohler, Carysn Hagans, Alli Bickel, Kylee Miller, Zoe Arend, Sophie Schramm, Addison Ziegler.
Returning letterwinners: Natalie Nofziger, Meghan Taylor, Maddie Thiel, Bre Boysel.
Overall outlook: “With the loss of a very large senior class, we are looking forward to seeing the younger athletes step up and assume new roles. We have a very challenging non-league schedule this season, this will help to prepare those younger athletes for NWOAL and tournament action. It is going to take some time for us to get all of the pieces put together and grow into our new roles, but our goal is to be playing our best softball at the end of the season. While our staff is looking forward to seeing the growth and development of our younger athletes, we are also looking forward to the continued leadership and example set by our returning letterwinners.”
League outlook: There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year. There are key players returning as well as some promising newcomers on every team. We look for each league opponent to be a challenge with several teams fighting for the top spot. I look for Evergreen, Wauseon, and Bryan to be in the mix for the top spot.
EVERGREEN
Last season: 12-10 (6-1 NWOAL, league champs).
Head coach: Jim Zoltowski (second year, 12-10 at Evergreen, 175-207 overall).
Letterwinners lost: Brooklyn Richardson (P, first team all-NWOAL, .353, 21 RBIs, three HR); Skylee Raker (C, second team all-NWOAL, .426, 13 RBIs, three HRs, 21 runs); Jocelyn Schuster (OF, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .292, four HR, 28 RBIs); Kennedy Coolman (3B, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .305, 13 runs); Jessica Riggs (OF); Emma Vaculik (utility).
Returning letterwinners: Hannah Double (Sr., OF); Marrisa VanDenk (Sr., 2B, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .281, 10 RBIs); Macy Chamberlin (Jr., NWOAL Player of Year, .621, eight HRs, 18 RBIs, 30 runs); Shelby Moore (Jr., OF, 12 runs); Evy Shrader (So., 3B/P); Kira Keller (So., P/SS).
Promising newcomers: Haley Entenmann (Sr., P/OF); Addison Ricker (So., utility); Courtney Robertson (Jr., 1B/OF); Ava Vaculik (Fr., IF); Riley Studenka (Fr., utility).
Strengths: “We have experienced leadership coming from a strong group of upperclass returners. We return the best hitter in northwest Ohio along with five returning starters. Young players will have to contribute for us to be successful.”
Weaknesses: “For this season, we will have to learn the best ways to blend our mix of returning players and new younger players.”
Overall outlook: “Our success will rely on how quickly we can find our identity. We play a tough schedule that will include many D-I and D-II schools. This will help us to prepare to win our third league championship and to make a long run in the postseason.”
SWANTON
Last season: 9-7, 2-5 NWOAL
Head coach: Lauren Yoder (1st year)
Letterwinners lost: Trista Eitnear (HM all-NWOAL), Jayden Hendricks, Brie Willaims (1st-team all-NWOAL), Rihannah Kesler.
Returning letterwinners: Taylor Forrest (Jr., 2nd team all-NWOAL, .400 BA, 5.20 ERA), Kyleigh Shinaver (Jr., .341 BA), Ava Robasser (So.), Leanna Wilson (Jr.), Miranda Yeager (So.).
Promising newcomers: Alexia Ostrander (Jr., P-1B), Lyla Carrizalez (Fr., SS), Alexa Faber (Fr., 2B), Carli LaGrange (Fr., C-Utility), Jordyn Ramirez (Fr., 3B).
Strengths: ”We have a rock solid, experienced pitcher returning in Taylor Forrest. Kyleigh Shinaver is a force in the outfield both with her quickness and arm. We have a very large freshman class that is loaded with talent and speed.”
Weaknesses: “We have no seniors on our team this year, as well as a huge freshman class.”
Overall outlook: ”We look to be very competitive this year, even with our very young starters. Although we plan to start at least four freshmen on varsity, we have a very talented group of girls returning to help guide them with their experience.
League outlook: ”We have our sights set on competing for the league title this year. Many of our girls play on a travel team during the summer/fall, which will really help us down the road with experience.”
• BBC
EDON
Last season: 6-9, 4-3 (T-3rd in BBC)
Head coach: Paula Fry (3rd year, 12-21)
Letterwinners lost: Ashley Kaylor (.412 BA, 14 SBs), Allison Kaylor (.205 BA, 15 SBs), Carlie Kiess (.342 BA, 11 SBs).
Returning letterwinners: Emma Hickman (Sr., C, .342 BA, 7 SBs), Emma Howard (Sr., CF, .310 BA, 8 SBs), MacKenzie Spangler (Sr., SS, .235 BA, 3 SBs), Meghan Derck (Sr., 2B-P, .297 BA, 6 SBs), Ana Owens (Jr., OF), Grace Reitzel (Jr., INF), Allyson Derck (So., OF, .231 BA, 15 SBs), Natalie Wofford (So., .390 BA, 10 SBs).
Promising newcomers: Addison Warner (So., Utility), Abigail Waters (Fr., Utility), Adison Briner (Fr., 1B), Amanda Schwartz (Fr., OF), Briana Fitch (Fr., P), Madison Ogden (Fr., INF), Teighlor (Fr., P).
Strengths: “We are returning eight letterwinners, including six starters. This team is motivated and dedicated.”
Weaknesses: “We continue to have a young team, including our pitching staff.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to be competitive in the league and throughout our whole season.”
FAYETTE
Last season: 1-14 (0-6 BBC).
Head coach: Brooke Hines (third year).
Letterwinners lost: Leah Carnicom (1B/OF, four-year letterwinner); Jada Reinking (3B, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-BBC); Emma Leininger (P/OF, four-year letterwinner, second team all-BBC).
Returning letterwinners: Emersyn Sinks (Jr., P/OF); Kenadie Ramay (Jr., OF); Alexus McClain (Jr., C/IF, honorable mention all-BBC); Aysha Shade (So., IF); Zoie Brown (So., 1B/OF).
Promising newcomers: Jada Adkins (Fr., OF); Willow Mitchell (Fr., IF/C); Mesa Gorsuch (Fr., P/OF); Kayla Sliwinski (Fr., OF/C); Reilly Bailey (Fr., IF); Sophia McClain (Fr., IF).
Strengths: “We are a very young team this year with no seniors. We will be doing lots of learning through the season. We have a great group of girls that are returning as they will be great leaders to our younger girls. We may have lost a pitcher but we have one returning and a few that are coming in with the younger girls. We are ready to be competitive at the plate as well as in the field. We have some strong power hitters as well as some quicker girls to play small ball too. Every day we are working hard at getting better and walking away after every practice telling ourselves that we can do it.”
Weaknesses: “With being a young team, there does come lots of learning. We have a larger group of Freshmen girls coming in as well, so we will have to learn to all play together. Everyone is ready to learn and try new things this year and learn new techniques.”
Overall outlook: “We are going to have a great year. We have been practicing very hard everyday that we are able to by learning new ways to field a ball, learning to have a stronger at bat and being confident with knowing where to go with the ball when the ball is hit to us. We are looking forward to growing and learning more and more at every practice and game.
HILLTOP
Last season: 24-6, 7-0 (Ninth-straight BBC championship, regional runner-up).
Head coach: Tom Schaper (10th year, 180-63)
Letterwinners lost: Holly Jermeay (CF, 4-year letterwinner, .471 BA, 22 RBIs, 59 R, 3 triples, 1st team all-BBC, 1st team all-District, HM all-Ohio), Lana Baker (P-SS, 4-year letterwinner, .495 BA, 70 RBIs, 15 doubles, 50 R, 14 HRs, 11 SBs, 1.58 ERA, 15-3, 179 Ks, BBC Player of the Year, 1st team all-District, 1st team all-Ohio), Leanna Baker (C-Utility, 4-year letterwinner .309 BA, 39 RBIs, 33 Rs, 4 HRs, 1st team all-BBC), Kacy Connolly (OF-C, 4-year letterwinner, .440 BA, 44 RBIs, 17 doubles, 5 HRs, 48 R, 1st team all-BBC, 2nd team all-District), Jozlyn Jones (2B, 2-year letterwinner, .231 BA, 7 RBIs, 18 R), Ericka Dennison (1B, 2-year letterwinner, .323 BA, 21 RBIs, HM all-BBC).
Returning letterwinners: Joscelyn Layman (Jr., P-3B-SS, 3-year letterwinner, .346 BA, 12 RBIs, 6 doubles, 2 HRs, 31 R, HM all-BBC), Abby Austin (Sr., 3B-1B, 2-year letterwinner, .273 BA, 7 RBIs, 2 doubles, 14 R), Matayvia Van Zile (Sr.,1B-OF, 2-year letterwinner, .235 BA), Shealyn Brown (Jr., OF-3B-SS, 2-year letterwinner, .313 BA, 18 RBIs, 5 doubles, 2 HRs, 21 R), Giada Rising (So., P-OF-1B, .315 BA, 15 RBIs, 2 HRs, 14 R, 1.96 ERA, 9-3, 80 Ks, 2nd Team all-BBC), Eleana VanArsdalen (So., 2B-OF, 2-year letterwinner, .294 BA, 7 R), Sophie Graham (So., OF, .316 BA, 8 R).
Promising Newcomers: Kenley Routt (Fr., C), Brooklyn Kuszmaul (Fr., OF).
Strengths: “While we are low in numbers this spring, I’ve been please with the effort and attitude put forth by our girls so far. They seem hungry to continue the Hilltop softball winning tradition. However, it’ll be difficult to replace my talented 2022 senior class. While we might not have quite as much offensive firepower as we have had the last two seasons, I believe we should be able to field another competitive squad in 2023. Sophomore pitcher Giada Rising returns to the circle after an impressive finish last season. She’ll share innings with junior utility mainstay Joscelyn Layman. Both should be able to provide quality starts for us.”
Weaknesses: “Even though we’re returning seven letter winners from our 2022 regional finals squad, overall experience and lack of numbers will be our biggest weaknesses. Several freshmen and sophomores will see substantial play time this year, so we’re bound to make mistakes early in the season. As long as we keep a positive attitude, stay physically and mentally strong, and learn from our mistakes, we should be able to remain in contention for a tenth-straight league title.”
League Outlook: “I expect North Central and Montpelier to present us with our biggest challenges this season, though several other BBC schools have shown improvement as well. Both should return with competitive squads again this year. In the end, though, I know my girls will do their best to retain the league title this spring.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 8-6 (6-1, second BBC).
Head coach: Andy Robinson (third year, 16-20).
Lettermen lost: Alyssa Custer (C, first team all-BBC, .429, 21 hits); Cadey Hilliard (CF, .350, 14 hits, 13 runs); Riley Rockey (2B, .294, 10 hits, 15 runs).
Returning lettermen: Kaycee Humbarger (Sr., 3B, second team all-BBC, .429, 24 hits, 20 steals, 18 RBIs); Bianca Phongphiou (Jr., 1B, first team all-BBC, .478, 22 hits, 20 RBIs, 4-3, 39 strikeouts, 3.40 ERA); Kelsie Bumb (So., SS, honorable mention all-BBC, .389, 21 hits, 18 RBIs, 11 steals); Madelyn Hopper (So., P, second team all-BBC, .366, 15 hits, 4-2, 56 strikeouts, 4.50 ERA); Lyla Mahan (So., C, honorable mention all-BBC, .385, 15 hits, seven doubles, 17 runs); Jada Uribes (So., IF, .349, 15 hits).
Promising newcomers: Katy Terry (So., OF); Arielle Bass (Sr., OF).
Strengths: “Our strengths are pitching and speed. We have two quality pitchers with a year or two of experience under their belt and we return the majority of our runs and stolen bases from a year ago.”
Weaknesses: Low numbers.
Overall outlook: “We expect to be much more mature as a team this year returning six letter winners. We have a group that meshes well together and has high expectations for themselves. Our pitching should keep us competitive on the defensive side of the ball while our offense has a good mixture of speed for the base paths and strong bats throughout the lineup.”
League outlook: “I feel the league is going to be extremely competitive. I don’t think one team is overpowering compared to the rest. However, each team will have at least one, if not two, quality pitchers. Hilltop has been the juggernaut for a while but I believe North Central, Pettisville, and Edon will be teams that have the ability along with ourselves to make a run at the league title.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: 7-11, 4-3 (4th in BBC, Sectional Runner-Up)
Head coach: Joe Fidler (9th year, 82-88)
Letterwinners lost: Riley Brown (2B, 2-year letterwinner, .143 BA)
Returning letterwinners: Isabelle Burnett (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, .211 BA), Emma Fidler (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, .422 BA), Makinzy King (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, .438 BA), Kendall Sutton (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, .365 BA), Ashlynn Martin (Jr., 1-year letterwinner, .150 BA), Amara Wright (So., 1-year letterwinner, .234 BA).
Promising newcomers: Addyson Turner (Fr.), Cailyn Meyers (Fr.), Mackenzie Frame (Fr.).
Strengths: “Team chemistry is great this year. We have a smaller group than in the past couple of years, but the connection among the girls seems to be great. Another strength for this year is that we have a solid group of seniors.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a main pitcher to an injury so adjusting without her could be a weakness.”
Overall outlook: “This should be a great season!”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 6-9, 2-5 (6th in BBC, lost in sectional finals)
Head coach: Lexie King (3rd year, 14-35).
Lettermen lost: Mya Meck, Angie Rossilo
Returning lettermen: Elisabeth Rochefort (Sr., 1st team all-BBC), Alli King (Sr., HM all-BBC), Ella Richer (Jr., HM all-BBC), Lily Wiemken (Jr., HM all-BBC), Olivia Miller (So., HM all-BBC), Ashlynn Lugbill (Jr.), Kelsey Bennett (So.), Morgan Blosser (Jr.).
Strengths: “We have a solid group of girls returning with experience this year. We also are gaining a strong freshman group.”
Weaknesses: “We’ve had a few preseason injuries that we are hoping will heal before our season opener.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive this season.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 2-13, 2-3 (4th in PCL, lost in sectional semis)
Head coach: Leva Aguirre (5th year, 13-35)
Letterwinners lost: None
Letterwinners returning: Alli Scott (Sr., INF-P, 3-year letterwinner), Madison Rayle (Sr., 3B, 30year letterwinner), Lauren Williams (Sr., 2B, 2-year letterwinner), Reese Knowles (Sr., OF, 2-year letterwinner), Destiny Pier (Jr., Utility, 2-year letterwinner), Tori Searfoss (Jr., C, 2-year letterwinner), Macie Cordes (Sr., 1-year letterwinner), Trista Woodin (Jr., INF-OF, 1-year letterwinner), Reagan Clemens (So., SS, 1-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Bryn Tegenkamp (Sr., OF), Aislynn Noffsiinger (Fr., Utility), Kimberly Grant (Fr., INF-P), Gracie Homier (Fr., P), Mallorie Barnhart (Fr., Utility), Lily Lamond (Fr., OF), Ella Siefer (Fr., OF).
Strengths: “We have seven seniors and all starting positions returning this year. We have two freshman pitchers joining the team, as well as many experienced players. Our all-around play should be a strength for us as well as our knowledge of the game.”
Weaknesses: “Young pitchers on the mound.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to get better every day, compete in every game, and be a strong contender for the PCL title.”
