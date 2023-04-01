The following is a capsule preview of area girls track teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
ANTWERP
Last Season: 8th in GMC
Head Coach: Jason Hale (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Leslie Pollock (thrower, GMC champion in discus, regional qualifier in shot put), Mia Altimus (3rd place in GMC long jump, regional qualifier in 4x100 and 100 meter dash), Layla Copsey (5th place GMC 100 meter dash, regional qualifier in 4x100), Lydia Brewer (5th place in GMC shot put).
Returning letterwinners: Makenna Smith (Sr., distance), Aeriel Snyder (Sr., distance), Isabelle Graham (Sr., distance), Madelynn O’Donnell (Sr., distance), Izzy Meyer (Jr., sprinter, regional qualifier 100 meter dash), Addyson Hormann (Jr., sprinter).
Promising newcomers: Leigha Doster (Fr., distance), Amelia Graham (Fr., sprinter)
Strengths: “Our group of 6 seniors will be leaders for us in every phase of distance, throwing and sprinting. Our strength is that we have great team chemistry already and we continue to build that every day in practice. We had the most regional qualifiers we have ever had last year and we bring back a couple of them in Izzy Meyer (junior sprinter) and Tavin Sholl (sophomore sprinter) They know what it takes to compete at a high level and we will need their experience to help our younger athletes. We have some promising newcomers. We hope to mix with them on some relays and be led by our seniors in our relay events. Our senior throwers have experience throwing and now have a chance to compete and get better everyday. We are excited for our freshmen to come in and help us and learn from our upperclassmen.”
Weaknesses: “We lose a huge senior class that led us to our best finish ever at the District Meet. We had eight regional qualifiers last year, the most we have ever had. We lose many of them but return a couple who have experience. Our biggest weakness is the fact we are just losing 14 athletes and it will make it tough to fill each event. We lose a ton of experience as well and lack experience at varsity meets with our new comers. We will have to learn very quickly what it takes to compete in varsity track and to have a high standard of competition with our new athletes mixing with our returners.”
Overall Outlook: “After losing a huge class of seniors, our outlook for this year is to keep improving every day and have our upperclassmen who have experience to be great leaders. We need them to push themselves everyday to get better, as they will be counted upon to help us in many ways. Adding in some new athletes is very exciting to see where they can help us the most. We will need half of the season to see where we are, and what our best events are individually and a collective group.”
League Outlook: “GMC track and our District meet is very tough! I again look for the Wayne Trace Girls to be good and Tinora to be right there to compete with them as well.”
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Rafael Manriquez (2nc year)
Letterwinners lost: Lily Weisgerber (4-year letterwinner, regional qualifier in pole vault, relays), Tisha Martinez (3-year letterwinner, high jump).
Returning letterwinner: Kaylee Dockery (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, regional qualifier in 100 hurdles, 4x100, 4x200), Ally Schindler (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, state qualifier in long jump, regional qualifier in 200, 4x100, 4x200), Kaitlyn Ketcham (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, pole vault, thrower), Ella Killgallon (Jr., 1-year letterwinner, hurdles, regional qualifier in 4x100, 4x200), Raina Bok (Jr., 1-yeaer letterwinner, thrower), Morgyn Keasler (Jr., 1-year letterwinner, sprints), Dawn Hibbard (Jr., 1-year letterwinner, thrower), Tori Klinger (1-year letterwinner, distance).
Promising newcomers: Autumn Kreigh (Fr., sprints, pole vault), Neva Sheets (Sr., sprints), Anna Alvarado (So., sprints), Ajalyn Fry (So., distance), Paula Torrent (Jr., sprints), Mariah Kunesh (Jr., throws), Courtney Ledkins (So., thrower), Lanie Sheets (Fr., sprints), Brooklyn Michel (Fr., sprints, hurdles), Grae Flory (Fr., thrower), Allyssa Coble (Fr., thrower), Afton Barley (Fr., thrower), Grace Trevino (Fr., distance), Lily Rankin (Fr., distance), Jazlyn Sheets (Fr., sprints), Kali Sprow (Fr., distance), Aerial Brown (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: “We return several key individuals that placed at the league meet last year and qualified to regionals. The mix of our experience and some new faces will provide us with some depth this season.”
Weaknesses: ”We will be young in our field events early in the season. Growth from those areas as the season progresses will be important.”
Overall outlook: ”Our girls numbers have grown overall and with combination of our returners and our young kids we hope to compete well in the league.”
League outlook: ”Our league is always tough and this year is no different. We have the ability to score points in areas that others do not but we will need to get some contributions from our field and distance events for us to win the GMC.”
EDGERTON
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (24th year).
Letterwinners lost: Luisa Rudersdorf.
Returning letterwinners: Ava Herman (So.), Gretchen Kepler (So.), Heidi Meyer (So.), Keira Myers (So.), Katie Framp (Jr.), Anna Vermillion (Jr.), Clara Gerschutz (Jr.), Charlotte Blalock (Sr.), Elissa Bowen (Sr.), Cailyn Brobst (Sr.), Ashlee Hug (Sr.), Natalie Kellogg (Sr.), McKenna Warner (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Chloe Blakely (Fr.), Kyli Haze Hun (Fr.), Sarah Vollmer (Fr.), Paula Uzcategvi (Jr.).
Strengths: “This is a very hard-working and motivated team.”
Weaknesses: “Low numbers.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be very competitive in all invitationals.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 3rd in GMC
Head coach: Doug Rakes (14th year)
Letterwinners lost: Kylie Gates, Samantha Rohrs, Kaitlyn Zeedyk
Returning letterwinners: Julia Arend (3-year letterwinner), Molly McGuire (3-year letterwinner), Ellie Sliter (3-year letterwinner), Savanna Singer (2-year letterwinner), Courtney Bennett, Addyson Harwell Summer Hiler (1-year letterwinner), Abby Smith, Natalie Timbrook, Cheyenne Zeedyk.
Promising newcomers: Ayla Singer, Kenna Kauffman, Asia Brubaker.
Strengths: “Jumps and hurdles.”
Weaknesses: “Depth in sprints and distance events.”
Overall outlook: “Girls are excited and are working hard. We need to continue to improve in order to be competitive with good teams in the area.”
League outlook: “Tinora and Wayne Trace return a lot of talent. I think everyone in the league will be chasing them.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Dave Blue
Letterwinners lost: Kadance Barnes, Taylor Early, Gabby Eicher, Emily Harmon, Taylor Metz, Marcy Grace Siebenaler, Jade Sigman, Emily Taylor.
Returning letterwinners: Reyna Mazur (Sr., thrower), Madison Stairhime (Sr., sprinter), Aubrey Baird (Jr., hurdles, long jump), Hayden Neidhardt (Jr., thrower), Bailey Scher (Jr., distance), Maria Saunders (So., multipurpose), Ashlyn Steury (So., hurdles), Lydia VanScoder (So., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Alexandria Kenner (Jr., thrower), Elisa Baldwin (So., multipurpose), Brianna Crawford (Fr., sprints, jumps), Jasamine Gillespie (Fr., throws), Hailey Hubbel (Fr., throws), Paige Layne (Fr.).
Strengths: “Attitude and work ethic.”
Weaknesses: “Lack of experience and numbers.”
Overall outlook: We will enjoy the season and hope for outstanding weather.”
PAULDING
Last season: Eighth in GMC.
Head coach: Beau Hahn (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Claire Schweller (four-year letterwinner, D-II state runner-up pole vault); Sophia Fisher (three-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Cassie Weller (Sr., distance); Caydence Rue (Sr., sprints/hurdles); Jamy Hunt (Jr., sprints/relays/mid-distance); Trinity Salazar (Jr., sprints/relays); Claire Miller (So., sprints/hurdles/mid-distance).
Promising newcomers: Miranda Iler (Sr., sprints/relays/jumps); Adrienna Carwile (So., sprints/jumps/hurdles); Brianna Bermejo (So., sprints/relays/jumps); Hannah Griffiths (Fr., sprints/hurdles/relays); Makayla Carr (Fr., sprints/relays); Addi Pease (Fr., sprints/relays/jumps); Abby Punches (Fr., throws); Lucy Breier (Fr., sprints/mid-distance/jumps).
Strengths: “I think our sprints will be the strength of our girls’ team. Seniors Caydence Rue and Miranda Iler should lead the way in our sprinting group with our underclassmen that will help contribute. Freshman Addi Pease and Makayla Carr will be in the mix for hurdles. I think our field events with the throws and jumps should help also. We will look to Hannah Griffiths for high jump and Miranda Iller for long jump. Pole vault is up in the air and is anyone’s game. Freshman Abby Punches will lead the throws.”
Weaknesses: “With numbers being low this season the depth is the main concern. We will be looking at different athletes to help fill different events. We do not have a lot of depth in distance with only having one girl. Senior Cassie Weller will be doing our 1600 and 3200. We hope to have Claire Miller help in the 800.”
Overall outlook: “Even with low numbers this year I am expecting the girls to compete this season. A lot of our underclassmen will get a lot of varsity experience that should help us in the long run. Our girls have been upbeat, and I think they are ready for the challenge of this season!”
League outlook: “I see Wayne Trace or Tinora being the league favorite. I would love to see us in the mix of things when it comes to GMC’s.”
TINORA
Last season: GMC runner-up, district champs.
Head coach: Waverly Rue (seventh year).
Letterwinners lost: Ashley Beck, Emma Chafins, Amanda Meyer, Brooklyn Reineke, Kjerstin Scott.
Returning letterwinners: Isabel Ferguson (Sr.); Clara Westrick (Sr.); Kaylee Dickinson (Jr.); Addison Gerken (Jr.); Addison Lee (Jr.); Karli Okuley (Jr.); Lauren Sattler (Jr.); Emma Bailey (So.); Julia Durfey (So.); Grace Meyer (So.); Nova Okuley (So.).
Promising newcomers: Gaia Isalberti (Sr.); Emilee March (Sr.); Abby Wiemken (Jr.); Amanda Fleetwood (So.); Aydrea Spiller (So.); Tatum Creps (Fr.); Addilyn Delarber (Fr.); Adelaida Gill (Fr.); Bella Graziani (Fr.); Madelyn Lee (Fr.); Cailyn March (Fr.); Aurora Reeves (Fr.); Aleasha Scott (Fr.); Ema Sheets (Fr.); Jayden Sines (Fr.); Destinee Smith (Fr.); Mackenzie Timm-Rouse (Fr.); Erica Westrick (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have experience in long jump, high jump, distance and hurdles. Our mid-distance should be improved.”
Weaknesses: “We are very young in relays, sprints and throws. We also need to build depth in our distance.”
Overall outlook: “We need to stay healthy as we don’t have a lot of depth. By the end of the season, we should have the experience needed to challenge the top teams in our league.”
League outlook: “Wayne Trace, the defending league champs, once again will be very strong. Ayersville’s returning letterwinners and incoming freshmen will be very competitive.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman (third year)
Letterwinners lost: Chloe Merillat (4-year letterwinner), Karley Ramirez (4-year letterwinner), Hailey Wooley (4-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Allie Beuhrer (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Bella Chapa (So.), Amya Coulon (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Annika DeLong (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Kirsten DeLong (So.), Trinity Lauber (So.) Jenna Mahnke (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Chaina Nofziger (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Tessa Nofziger (So.), Briena Partin (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Alanna Pedraza (So.), Zoey Ripke (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Sophia Rupp (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Natalie Seibert (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Kacie Wolf (Sr., 3-year letterwinner).
Overall outlook: “We have 15 returning letterwinners from the 2022 season. With the newcomers, we have three new upperclasswomen and 13 freshmen. We have very talented athletes throughout all our events that will be able to contribute. We have a very large group of female athletes this season, 36, and that we are excited for all the new talent. We will use them where their strengths are and move them around as we compete each week to gain as many points as we can. Our goal will be to compete well as a team at the invitationals and our NWOAL meet. Our ladies have also moved to Division II this season so we will prepare for that challenge during the postseason. The goal will be to give these ladies the opportunity to advance and represent Archbold at the state meet again this year.”
BRYAN
Last season: 2nd in NWOAL.
Head coach: Garret Gleckler (Fourth year)
Letterwinners lost: Lexi Alspaugh (Shot put school record holder, shot put state qualifier), Aquilina Cordic (300 meter hurdle school record holder, state qualifier 300m hurdles), Sydney Grisier, Grace Mueller, Gwen Spengler, Rachel Spiess, Haylee Wheeler, Allie Zimmerman).
Returning letterwinners: Rachel Firevoid (Jr., NWOAL long jump champion, district finalist in 100 meter hurdles, 2x regional qualifier in long jump), Reese Grothaus (Sr., high jump/sprints), Alli Radhead (Sr., Thrower, 2-year letterwinner), Marah Smith (Jr., distance, regional qualifier in 4x800), Chloe Spisak (So., sprints), Kate Thormeier (So., distance, school record holder in 1600 and 3200, regional qualifier in 3200 and 4x800, state qualifier in 1600), Tesa Vollmar (Sr., Hurdles/Relays, 2-year letterwinner, regional qualifier in 4x400 and 4x800).
Promising newcomers: Anna Gray (Jr., sprints/relays, member of regional and state relay teams for Tinora), Lily Decker (Fr., sprints/relays), Nicolette Stickney (Fr., distance, eighth-grade 1600 champion), Ava Zimmerman (Fr., mid-distance/long jump).
Strengths: “Depth — we have around 45 girls once again on the team. Our best event areas for this season will likely be the mid and distance events, jumps, and hurdles. Our sprint group should be improved from last year too as we have some newcomers who will make an immediate impact to go along with the returners we have. We return a good amount of key contributors from our NWOAL league runner-up team.”
Weaknesses: “Losing multiple state qualifiers (Lexi Alspaugh and Aquilina Cordic) will be challenging as they contributed a good amount of points in throwing events and hurdles. We will do our best to fill their shoes, but it will be hard to find the scoring in both events that we had last season.”
Season Outlook: “Both teams will once again be vying for top three finishes in the NWOAL and we will have a good amount of individuals looking to advance to regionals and state. We’re excited for the upcoming season!”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 1st in NWOAL, district champions.
Head coach: Pam Righi (Eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Aubree Hollenbaugh (sprints; 2nd in NWOAL 100 meters), Kate Mohler (relays; hurdles; 1st in NWOAL 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 300 hurdles; 1st at districts in 4x100, 4x200; 5th at regionals 4x100; 2nd at regionals and 3rd at state 4x200), Hope Oelkrug (distance; 1st in NWOAL 800, 1600, 4x800; 4th at state in 4x800; 10th at state in 1600), Emma Reckner (Discus; 4th at districts), Carly Roth (Long jump; 3rd in NWOAL; 1st at districts).
Letterwinners returning: Peyton Armey (Sr., sprints; relays; 1st in NWOAL 4x100, 4x200, 4x400; 2nd NWOAL 200M dash; 5th in state 4x100; 7th at state 4x200), Maddie Brogan (Sr., hurdles; 3rd in NWOAL 100 hurdles), Emili Cramer (Sr., thrower; 1st in NWOAL discus; 8th at regionals discus; 6th in NWOAL shot put; 6th at regionals shot put), Cassie Elieff (Sr., pole vault; distance), Alyssa Giesige (Sr., thrower), Haley Mohler (Sr., relays; 1st in NWOAL 4x100, 4x200, 4x400; 5th in state 4x100; 7th at state 4x200), Calla Oelkrug (Sr., pole vault; 4th in NWOAL; 11th at state), Mallory Stark (Sr., distance relay; 1st in NWOAL 4x800; 4th at state 4x800), Emersyn Gerken (Jr., high jump; 2nd in NWOAL; 8th at regionals), Nicole Keller (Jr., hurdles), Lilah Krueger (Jr., long jump and high jump), Keirsten Maas (Jr., long jump, sprints), Makayla Meller (Jr., distance; 1st in NWOAL 4x800; 4th in NWOAL 1600, 3200; 4th at state 4x800; 5th at regionals 3200), Gracie Miller (Jr., 1st in NWOAL 4x800, 4x400, 800; 4th at state 4x800; 12th at state 800), Kristine Minnich (So., mid-distance), Elle Mohler (So., 1st in NWOAL 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 200M dash; 7th at state 4x100, 4x200), Maddie Bailey (So., hurdles), Aleash Minnich (So., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Aletha Fausnight (Fr., high jump, hurdles), Calleigh Stoner (Fr., long jump, sprints).
Strengths: “We will do well in our sprints and distance this year. We also have some nice depth in our throwing events, high jump and pole vault.”
Weaknesses: “We are working to strengthen our LJ and hurdles this season.”
Overall outlook: “I think that we are pretty well rounded this year in all of our events. We graduated some key athletes last year, but others have stepped up and we have some incoming freshmen that will also help fill those gaps.”
League outlook: “Biggest competition will be Wauseon and Bryan.”
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Jason Gubernath (24th year).
Letterwinners returning: Megan Meyer (tso-time state qualifier), Madison Prigge (state qualifier), Lexi Holloway (state qualifier).
Promising newcomers: “We have several freshmen girls that have had successful junior high careers. This group as a team has won the NWOAL Junior High Championship both as seventh and eighth graders!”
Strengths: “The strength of our girls team this year will be our depth. We are thrilled with our numbers as we have some flexibility to get a lot of girls involved throughout the season. We are hoping this will pay off come league and state tournament time with our girls being healthy and rested. We also have a solid mix of sprinters, distance, and field event personnel to provide us with a competitive balance as we compete throughout the season.”
Weaknesses: “I would say that our girls’ greatest weakness would be experience. Although we have several athletes that have competed in the state meets (indoor/outdoor track and cross country), we are still overall a young and inexperienced team. Our goal is to get as many girls as possible experience in big meets throughout the season so that they are ready for the postseason.”
Overall outlook: “We are very excited at the potential of this girls team. This is one of the biggest teams we have had in a while at Patrick Henry on the girls side, and they are working extremely hard in the weightroom and on the track. It may take a few meets before we figure out what events to place everyone in, but the more competition experience we can provide, the better these girls will become at the end of the year.”
League outlook: “Liberty Center will be the team to beat on the girls side this year. They are very talented and can put together a strong lineup. Bryan and Wauseon traditionally field strong teams as well in the league. We are hopeful that we can also be in the mix if we can figure out what events to put girls in this year.”
WAUSEON
Last season: Third in NWOAL, fifth at districts.
Head coach: Mike Colon (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Magdalena Duden, Bella Frank, Eva Mennetti, Maria Helmreich, Marie Hutchinson.
Returning letterwinners: Grace Rhoades (District champion in 3200, regional qualifier in 1600 and 3200), Emilie Wasnich, Natalie Kuntz, Zorah Siefker, Lolly Santillanes, Alex Schultz, Emme Hendricks, Teagan Rupp (NWOAL champion in pole vault, regional qualifier in pole vault and long jump), Abigail Smith, Kendyl Moore, Camryn Rash, Addison Tester, Johanna Tester (District champion in high jump, regional qualifier in high jump), Hayley Meyer (Regional qualifier in discus), Jennifer Flores, Kail Albright.
Strengths: “We have a fantastic group of young ladies who are excited to compete. We are looking forward to our returning athletes leading by example and driving the team to a successful season. We are looking for underclassmen continuing to work hard and to fill in open areas on the team. We are also excited by the numbers we have out this season.”
Weaknesses: “The weather has been an issue for our early season technical skills practices. We will be looking to find and train more technical event athletes. Wauseon has a strong tradition of competing in the league and beyond. I am confident that even with areas of weakness the ladies will find their groove and be ready to compete when the time is right.”
Overall outlook: “I feel that we have a solid base of athletes and we will work very hard to train and be ready to compete in another competitive track and field season. Northwest Ohio has a great deal of very talented programs and individuals. We are looking forward to the season.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is full of tough competition, as always. There is no doubt that several teams will stand out as leaders in the league, though all of the schools have some very skilled athletes. We will compete in the league with the best of them. I will look to my girls to make their presence known as the season progresses and we will as always bring our best. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that the Wauseon track and field program has become accustomed to.”
• BBC
HOLGATE
Last season: Third in BBC.
Head coach: Scott Giesige (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Justine Eis (thrower, regional qualifier shot put, BBC champion in shot put, 2nd in BBC in discus).
Returning letterwinners: Elisabeth Willett (Sr., state qualifier in 3200, district champion 1600, BBC champion 800, 1600, 3200). Jolynn Eis (state qualifier discus, district champion discus, second at districts shot put), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Jr., distance), Hannah Swary (Jr., distance), Ruth Bok (So., distance), Tyja Jones (So., thrower), Harmony Marshall (So., thrower), Elleigh Franz (So., thrower).
Promising newcomers: Justice Healy (Fr., sprints) Hannah Fritz (Fr. distance), Grayce Hagerman (So., sprints).
Strengths: “Our distance runners will once again be a strength led by senior Elisabeth Willett. We will also be strong and at the top of most meets in the shot and discus led by Jolynn Eis returning for her senior season.”
Weaknesses: “Our overall depth especially in our sprinting events is our biggest weakness heading into our season.”
Overall outlook: “We will have individual winners at most meets all year led by senior Elisabeth Willet, our most accomplished returning runner. Elisabeth qualified for the state meet in the 3200M the last two seasons was BBC Champion in three events 800M,1600M, & 3200M. Juniors Kaylynn Ashbaugh and Hannah Swary look to improve on their seasons from a year ago. Jolynn Eis will look to repeat the success she had from a year ago qualifying for the state meet in the discus with a personal best throw of 114’ 5” at regionals. Jolynn also broke the school record in the shot put a year ago with a throw of 37’4.5”.”
League outlook: “All of our athletes are working hard to get better every day and putting in the work to try and reach their potential. We always look to be at our best by league championships into the postseason meets. In the BBC look for Montpelier and Pettisville to be the top two contenders come May. Fayette can close in on the top two if they get some added depth from their incoming freshman group.”
HILLTOP
Head coach: Nathan Massie (ninth year).
Letterwinners lost: Desiree Arps.
Returning letterwinners: Gabby Rodriguez (2-year letterwinner, second in high jump at BBC’s), Mia Hancock (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, mid-distance), Libbie Baker (So., high jump), Olivia Rossman (thrower), Molly Dickinson (sprints), Brooke Moreland (So.), Annabelle Soltau (So.).
Promising newcomers: Hayden JoHantgen (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: “Large team with lots of new runners, field events.”
Weaknesses: “Inexperience and smaller girls team.”
Overall outlook: “Both teams look to compete for a BBC title. Gabby Rodriguez looks to advance past districts in high jump and compete at the regional/state level this year.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Douglas Faler (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Kassidy Faler (regional qualifier), Alexia Miller.
Returning letterwinners: Jaylin Crafts (Jr., sprints, high jump).
Team strengths and weaknesses: “Our numbers are small, but we will be very competitive in the events we enter.”
Season outlook: “We have a young team, with leadership coming from upperclassmen juniors. Our goals are to work hard, excel at our events and extend our season.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: BBC runner-up.
Head coaches: Gabe Jaramillo and Marty Rupp (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Clara Damman, Lyla Heising, Meleah Plank, Karsen Pursel.
Returning letterwinners: Susan Ringler, Amanda Grimm, Ella Hudspeath, Elisabeth Rochefort, Lily Wiemken, Grace Remington, Madison Remington, Reagan Steele, Maddie Beck, Bella Strauss, Kendall Sears, Delana Damman, Elise Hoylman, Renee Hoylman, Morgan Blosser, Anne Stuber.
Strengths: “We have a variety of athletes that will be able to be competitive among various events. Our core group is experienced and will be invaluable to the development of our young base.”
Weaknesses: “We need to be a cohesive and supportive unit in order to accomplish our team’s goals for the season.”
Overall outlook: “We are striving to be a well balanced team that will put together some great individual efforts.”
League outlook: “We hope to have the determination and effort to once again compete for the top spot among our league.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coaches: Chris Warnement, Emily Fuller, Tim Fuller.
Letterwinners lost: Maddison Burke (third in PCL high jump), Shelby Collier (PCL and district champion, regional runner-up, fifth at state in pole vault).
Returning letterwinners: Kayden Centers (Sr.), McKenzy Mayes (Sr.), Peyton Stauffer (Sr.), Mya Bishop (Jr.), Jensen Prowant (Jr.), Alli Scott (Jr.), Bryn Tegenkamp (Jr.), Rhaegan Marshall (So.), Destiny Pier (So.).
Strengths: “We have a strong team of hard workers with good attitudes and big goals. Many competitors hope to have success this season. We also picked up three athletic seniors for their first year of track and field.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a very strong senior group from 2021 but hope to use their successes as motivation to work harder and be faster this season. We also are battling some injuries with our seniors, but we are hoping to combat those early on and avoid further injuries this season.”
Overall outlook: “The upperclassmen have stepped up to fill the gaps. Their work ethic, athleticism, and competitiveness will drive the success of the team.”
Other comments: “We have had the pleasure of working with two very athletic Miller City track and field seniors, Sam Ellerbrock and Abi Teders, this season, which has increased our team’s competitiveness and drive.”
KALIDA
Last season: PCL champions.
Head coach: Scott Miller (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Lydia Vorst, Peyton Wurth, Kenzie Fortman, Zoe Westrick.
Returning letterwinners: Andrea Burgei, Camille Hovest, Erica Kahle, Allie Stechschulte, Jordyn Vandemark, Carly Webken, Meredith Bockrath, Avrie Unverferth, Kaylyn Bockrath, Ady Miller, Allie Kuhlman, Maddie Houck, Collett Starbuck.
Promising newcomers: “We have 12 incoming freshmen that were very successful in junior high. The 12 girls will add some great depth to all of the areas with many being ready to contribute right away.”
Strengths: ”Leadership, experience, and depth will be a big strength for the girls team this year. We lost four senior girls with a great amount of experience and were unbelievable leaders. I feel very fortunate with the culture created that this year’s seniors (Stechschulte, Vandemark, Hovest) have had a smooth transition and have continued the excellent leadership. The girls return a lot of experience back with only graduatingthree and with the 12 freshmen will have more depth in most areas.”
Weaknesses: ”The four seniors we lost this past year had a huge impact on our team. We will need to replace 267 points from last year! It will be an opportunity for all of our athletes to step up in roles that they did not have to do in the past and will take a team effort to help replace those points. Early on there will be some moving pieces to see where this new roster fits best.”
Overall outlook: ”I think we have some excellent leadership by our seniors and experienced returners. We also have some young talented girls that are working very hard. The team attitude has been great and they are working hard each day to get better.”
