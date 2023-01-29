2023 Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings
Division II
Paulding District
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Patrick Henry High School
(10) Celina (4-13) vs. (9) Lima Shawnee (7-10), 6 p.m.
At Bluffton High School
(6) Van Wert (10-8) vs. (5) St. Marys (11-8), 6 p.m.
(8) Kenton (8-11) vs. (7) Elida (10-9), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Patrick Henry High School
Celina-Lima Shawnee winner vs. (3) Lima Bath (16-4), 6 p.m.
(11) Defiance (1-16) vs. (1) Liberty-Benton (17-1), 7:30 p.m.
At Bluffton High School
St. Marys-Van Wert winner vs. (4) Fostoria (16-1), Noon
Kenton-Elida winner vs. (2) Bryan (16-2), 2:30 p.m.
Districts at Paulding HS, Feb. 23 and 25
Anthony Wayne District
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Liberty Center High School
(8) Toledo Woodward (5-10) vs. (1) Toledo Central Catholic (16-2), 6 p.m.
At Oregon Clay High School
(10) Rossford (3-15) vs. (11) Otsego (2-16), 6 p.m.
(5) Lake (8-10) vs. (7) Toledo Scott (5-12), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Liberty Center High School
Toledo Woodward-Toledo Central Catholic winner vs. (3) Napoleon (7-12), 6 p.m.
(6) Oak Harbor (5-13) vs. (9) Maumee (1-17), 8 p.m.
At Oregon Clay High School
Rossford-Otsego winner vs. (2) Toledo Rogers (10-8), 6 p.m.
Lake-Toledo Scott winner vs. (4) Wauseon (9-9), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Anthony Wayne HS, Feb. 23 and 25
Division III
Millbury District
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At Toledo Christian High School
(10) Genoa (6-12) vs. (6) Elmwood (8-10), 6 p.m.
At Otsego High School
(8) Swanton (8-9) vs. (7) Northwood (10-7), 6 p.m.
(11) Ottawa Hills (5-11) vs. (9) Eastwood (8-12), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Toledo Christian High School
Elmwood-Genoa winner vs. (3) Evergreen (13-6), 6 p.m.
(4) Archbold (8-10) vs. (2) Van Buren (13-6), 7:30 p.m.
At Otsego High School
Northwood-Swanton winner vs. (5) Delta (7-10), 6 p.m.
Eastwood-Ottawa Hills winner vs. (1) Liberty Center (16-2), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Lake HS, Feb. 22 and 25
Elida District
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At Lincolnview High School
(11) Fort Recovery (5-13) vs. (7) Coldwater (10-8), 6 p.m.
(9) Wayne Trace (10-8) vs. (3) Parkway (16-2), 7:30 p.m.
At Ayersville High School
(12) Paulding (2-15) vs. (10) Spencerville (9-10), 6 p.m.
(8) Tinora (9-8) vs. (6) Bluffton (12-7), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Lincolnview High School
Coldwater-Fort Recovery winner vs. (2) Delphos Jefferson (16-1), 6 p.m.
Parkway-Wayne Trace winner vs. (5) Allen East (12-5), 7:30 p.m.
At Ayersville High School
Spencerville-Paulding winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (14-3), 1 p.m.
Bluffton-Tinora winner vs. (4) Fairview (15-3), 2:30 p.m.
Districts at Elida Fieldhouse, Feb. 23 and 25
Division IV
Defiance District
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At Bryan High School
(10) Edgerton (3-15) vs. (3) Stryker (15-3), 6 p.m.
At Paulding High School
(13) Fayette (2-16) vs. (1) Convoy Crestview (13-4), 6 p.m.
(8) Montpelier (9-10) vs. (6) Pettisville (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Bryan High School
(7) Antwerp (9-8) vs. (9) Edon (5-14), 6 p.m.
(11) Hicksville (2-16) vs. (2) Ayersville (13-3), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Bryan High School
Edgerton-Stryker winner vs. (5) Lincolnview (10-8), 6 p.m.
Antwerp-Edon winner vs. Hicksville-Ayersville winner, 8 p.m.
At Paulding High School
Crestview-Fayette winner vs. (12) North Central (2-15), 6 p.m.
Pettisville-Montpelier winner vs. (4) Hilltop (13-5), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Defiance HS, Feb. 20 and 25
Ottawa District
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At Bluffton University
(8) Delphos St. John’s (4-15) vs. (10) Continental (3-16), 6 p.m.
At Van Wert High School
(7) Lima Central Catholic (7-12) vs. (9) Fort Jennings (3-6), 6 p.m.
(5) Ottoville (10-9) vs. (6) Miller City (9-9), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Bluffton University
Delphos St. John’s-Continental winner vs. (1) Leipsic (17-1), 6 p.m.
(11) Pandora-Gilboa (3-16) vs. (3) Columbus Grove (12-7), 7:30 p.m.
At Van Wert High School
Lima Central Catholic-Fort Jennings winner vs. (2) Kalida (13-5), 6 p.m.
Ottoville-Miller City winner vs. (4) Cory-Rawson (14-5), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Ottawa-Glandorf HS, Feb. 20 and 25
Tontogany District
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Genoa High School
(9) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (4-11) vs. (8) Holgate (9-10), 6 p.m.
At Bowling Green High School
(10) North Baltimore (2-18) vs. (4) Patrick Henry (14-4), 6 p.m.
(11) Cardinal Stritch (1-17) vs. (2) Woodmore (16-3), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
At Genoa High School
Holgate-Emmanuel Christian winner vs (1) Toledo Christian (14-2), Noon
(5) Gibsonburg (12-6) vs. (7) Maumee Valley Country Day (6-6), 1:30 p.m.
At Bowling Green High School
Patrick Henry-North Baltimore winner vs. (3) Lakota (16-2), 6 p.m.
Woodmore-Cardinal Stritch winner vs. (6) Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic (11-7), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Otsego HS, Feb. 20 and 25
