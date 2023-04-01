The following is a capsule preview of area boys track teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Fourth in GMC.
Head coach: Jason Hale.
Lettermen lost: Gaige McMichael (GMC champion in pole vault, regional qualifier pole vault, 110 and 300 hurdles), Kaden Recker (3rd in GMC in 100m dash, 100 and 200 meter dash regional qualifier), Jagger Landers (GMC champion in shot put, district champion in shot put, regional qualifier in shot put and discus), Trayce Lengacher (4x100 regional qualifier), Hayden Wagner (2nd in 400 meter in GMC, 400 meter dash and 4x100 regional qualifier).
Lettermen returning: Lance McKeever (Sr., sprinter), Caleb Laker (Jr., distance), Kamren Johnson (So., distance), Tavin Sholl (So., sprinter, 400 meter dash regional qualifier), Kayden Winslow (So., distance).
Promising newcomers: Dayne Sholl (So., sprinter).
Strengths: “Our group of 6 seniors will be leaders for us in every phase of distance, throwing and sprinting. Our strength is that we have great team chemistry already and we continue to build that every day in practice. We had the most regional qualifiers we have ever had last year and we bring back a couple of them in Izzy Meyer (junior sprinter) and Tavin Sholl (sophomore sprinter) They know what it takes to compete at a high level and we will need their experience to help our younger athletes. We have some promising newcomers. We hope to mix with them on some relays and be led by our seniors in our relay events. Our senior throwers have experience throwing and now have a chance to compete and get better everyday. We are excited for our freshmen to come in and help us and learn from our upperclassmen.”
Weaknesses: “We lose a huge senior class that led us to our best finish ever at the District Meet. We had eight regional qualifiers last year, the most we have ever had. We lose many of them but return a couple who have experience. Our biggest weakness is the fact we are just losing 14 athletes and it will make it tough to fill each event. We lose a ton of experience as well and lack experience at varsity meets with our newcomers. We will have to learn very quickly what it takes to compete in varsity track and to have a high standard of competition with our new athletes mixing with our returners.”
Overall Outlook: “After losing a huge class of seniors, our outlook for this year is to keep improving every day and have our upperclassmen who have experience to be great leaders. We need them to push themselves everyday to get better, as they will be counted upon to help us in many ways. Adding in some new athletes is very exciting to see where they can help us the most. We will need half of the season to see where we are, and what our best events are individually and a collective group. ”
League Outlook: GMC track and our District meet is very tough! On the boys side Tinora returns a great core and Ayersville will be in the mix with their returners as well.
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Rafael Manriquez (second year).
Lettermen lost: Trever Johnson (2-year letterman, pole vault, sprinter), Isaac Miler (3-year letterman, GMC champ long jump, sprinter), Jakob Trevino (3-year letterman, long jump, sprinter), Bradley Young (3-year letterman, hurdles, sprinter).
Returning lettermen: Tyson Schlachter (Sr., thrower, 2021 state qualifier discus), Nathan Tyrrell (Sr., sprinter, regional qualifier sprint relays)., Owen Berner (Sr., sprinter, regional qualifier sprint relays), Garrett Flory (Jr., high jump, sprints, regional qualifier high jump), Ray Wolfrum (Jr., pole vault, sprints, regional qualifier pole vault), Liam Krouse (Jr., distance), Ben Sokolowski (Jr., distance), Leo Barraza (Jr., hurdles, sprints), Loden Clark (So., sprints, jumps), Logan Schroeder (So., sprints, jumps).
Promising newcomers: Kaden Brown (Sr., sprints, jumps), Noah Bodi (Jr., thrower), Nick Caryer (Sr., sprints), Brock Young (Jr., sprints), Jacob Miler (Jr., sprints), Keethan Miles (So. thrower), Taurean Knueven (So., sprints), Tristan Powers (So., distance), Grant Taylor (So., thrower), Javen Zuver (So., thrower), Jacyah Zuver (So., thrower), Joe Borgelt (Fr., thrower), Eli Buchhop (Fr., distance), Eli Doster (Fr., sprints, jumps), Ryan Johnson (Fr., sprints, jumps), Kaleb Stecher (Fr., thrower), Jack Tyrrell (Fr., thrower), Branson Weller (Fr., thrower), Braylon Young (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: ”We have the ability to score well in the throws, pole vault, and high jump with our returners from last year. With our returning sprinters and some new faces we should be able to add depth to our sprints and distance groups this year.”
Weaknesses: ”We are still trying to build our distance crew depth and develop some of our sprinters so they can contribute later in the season.”
Overall outlook: ”We will lean on our field events earlier in the season but will look to develop our youth in our sprints in distance as the year progresses.”
League outlook: “The league brings back a lot of talent from last year which always makes for an exciting season. We can score in some of the areas where other league contenders do not score as well but we will need to develop our sprints and distance groups to be able to compete and stay in the top half of the league.”
EDGERTON
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (24th year).
Lettermen lost: Nate Timbrook, Hayden Herman.
Returning lettermen: Blake Flower (Sr.), Cooper Everetts (Sr.), Owen Roth (Jr.), Dakota Burke (Jr.), Carter Herman (Jr.), Dane Degroff (So.), Andy Meyers (So.), Harrison Whiteman (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ryan Brean (Fr.), Orlando Puente (Fr.), Urijah Rivra (Fr.), Caden Sinclair (Fr.), Joel Stiver (Fr.).
Strengths: “Motivated and hard-working team.”
Weaknesses: “Low in numbers.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive in all invitationals and GMC.”
FAIRVIEW
Last Season: Third in GMC.
Head coach: Doug Rakes (14th year).
Lettermen lost: Bryar Williams, Weston Mimic, Jace Chapman, Blake Zeedyk.
Returning lettermen: Kaiden Kern (3-year letterman), Jeffrey Smith (3-year letterman), Clayton Van Arsdalen (2-year letterman), Kyle Rabe (2-year letterman), Braylin Snyder (2-year letterman), Carson Sims (1-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Landric VanderMade, Kaden Kennedy, Jon Huffman, James Smith.
Strength: “Jumps.”
Weaknesses: “Depth.”
Overall outlook: “With only 19 boys able to compete early on, depth will be a major concern.”
League outlook: “Tinora returns a lot of key pieces from a team that dominated the league meet last season. They will be the heavy favorite until someone proves otherwise.”
PAULDING
Last season: Seventh in GMC.
Head coach: Beau Hahn (first year).
Lettermen lost: Evan Burtch, Reid Johanns, Alex Tressler.
Returning lettermen: Dawson Lamb (Sr., sprints/relays/throws); Ronnie Goodwin (Jr., throws); Jacob Fife (Jr., sprints/relays); Caleb Larson (Jr., sprints/relays/jumps); Josh Lemieux (Jr., distance); Eli Jones (Jr., distance); Jessie Shaffer (Jr., sprints/relays/jumps); Issak Hagerman (So., throws); Austen Kinder (So., sprints/hurdles); Nico Stahl (So., mid-distance).
Promising newcomers: Sheridan Matty (Sr., distance); Charles McClure (Jr., distance); Jack Woods (So., throws); Jeremiah Koenig (So., distance); Cully Thompson (So., distance); Jared Manz (Fr., sprints/hurdles/jumps/relays); Jack Schweller (Fr., distance/jumps).
Strengths: “I think we have a good core of throwers led by sophomore Jack Woods and junior Ronnie Goodwin. Both had a good offseason and I see a couple others in that group to help contribute. Also, field event-wise, juniors Caleb Larson and Jessie Shaffer will help contribute in long and high jump. Freshman Jack Schweller will be our top boys pole vaulter. We have a decent sprinting group also led by juniors Jacob Fife and Caleb Larson.”
Weaknesses: “Our distance numbers are low with having six boys. Sophomores Cully Thompson and Jeremiah Koenig lead our distance group. We hope to add some more kids throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “With having 32 boys out this season I am excited to see what this group can do. We face a lot of good teams this season whether it’s regular meets or invitationals so it will be interesting to see how we stack up against them.”
League outlook: “Tinora should be the league favorite this year with Ayersville, Fairview and Antwerp in the hunt. I am hoping we can be right there in the mix of things!”
TINORA
Last season: GMC and district champions.
Head coach: Jim Winseman.
Lettermen lost: Lance Rinkel (four-year letterman, state qualifier 1600 and 3200 relays); Paul Colon (two-year letterman); Tyler Hespe (two-year letterman); Brysen Bigley.
Returning lettermen: Jaxen Durfey (Sr., three-year letterman, state qualifier 3200 relay, 1600); Cole Anders (Sr., state qualifier 1600 relay, 3200 relay); Dustin Haas (Sr., two-year letterman, state qualifier 1600 relay); Brandon Edwards (Sr., three-year letterman, state qualifier 100); Gavin Eckert (Sr., state qualifier 1600 relay); Steven Bohn Jr. (Sr., two-year letterman); Cole Sweinhagen (Sr., three-year letterman); Shea McMaster (Sr., two-year letterman); Owen Ackerman (Jr., two-year letterman, state qualifier 1600 relay); Graham Askins (Jr., two-year letterman); Joey Guisinger (Jr.); Bryce Meyer (Jr.); Jacob Bishop (So.); Paul Westrick (So., state qualifier 3200, 3200 relay); Logan Balridge (So.); Devon Luellen (So.); Caleb Martin (So.); Lucas Stein (So.).
Promising newcomers: Logan Coy (Fr.); Ryan Steingass (Fr.); Brennan Gentit (Fr.); Dylan Schaufele (Fr.); Aiden Greve (Fr.); Dryden White (Fr.); Bryce Eckert (Fr.); Abram Jimenez (Fr.).
Strengths: “Great leadership, a lot of experience, Great depth, Good young athletes to mix in.”
Weaknesses: “Prone to injuries at times.”
Overall outlook: “If they can stay healthy they have a great chance to win another GMC title and possibly another district title. Hopefully, if everything falls right, we have a good group of kids at state. Should be a fun and exciting season.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: NWOAL runner-up.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman (third year).
Lettermen returning: Bronson Baden (4-year letterman), Hunter Cullen-Lemley (4-year letterman), Brady Johns (4-year letterman), Karson Refnacht, Spencer Simon (4-year letterman), Donmonic Simpson (3-year letterman).
Lettermen returning: Brodie Bailey (Jr., 1-year letterman), Karter Behnfeldt (Sr., 3-year letterman), Mason Bickel (So., 1-year letterman), Chase Cornell (Sr., 3-year letterman), Lucas Dominique (Jr., 1-year letterman), Seth Foth (Sr., 3-year letterman), Brennan Garrow (Jr., 2-year letterman), Jayden Gensler (So., 1-year letterman), Jackson Keiser (Jr., 1-year letterman), Landynn Krugh (So., 1-year letterman), Jordan Massengill (Jr., 2-year letterman), Aden McCarty (Sr., 3-year letterman), Brady Miller (Sr., 3-year letterman), Chase Miller (Jr., 1-year letterman), Preston Nofziger (So., 1-year letterman), David Oregon (So., 1-year letterman), Cole Plassman (Sr., 3-year letterman), Dane Riley (Sr., 3-year letterman), Gabe Short (Sr., 2-year letterman).
Overall outlook: “We have 19 returning letter winners from the 2022 season. With the newcomers, we have three new upperclassmen and 12 freshmen. I am anxious to see how these new individuals combined with the returning athletes will improve the overall composition of the team. We have a lot of new talent added this year and we are excited to add that to our State returners from last season! We have a well-rounded team in the running events, jumps and throws. As a staff we like to push our athletes to reach attainable goals each time they compete as they lead up to achieving a larger goal. Our league is always competitive and this year will be no different. Last season our boys were runners-up in the league and this year we will be striving for those top team positions again. We will use the dual and tri meets to work on things and challenge our athletes, getting them ready for the invitationals and post season. Moving to Division II this year will give us a great challenge and we have added a few meets with those bigger schools to prepare. A few of these guys competed at the state meet last year and that will be a goal again this season.”
BRYAN.
Last season: Third in NWOAL.
Head coach: Garret Gleckler (fourth year, eighth total).
Lettermen lost: Quinn Brown (State qualifier in the 4x100 and 4x200 in 2021), Joey Douglas, Colton Smith, Josh Taylor (NWOAL champion in 1600, 800 and 3200, 1600 and 3200 school record holder, Division II 3200 meter state runner-up, 3rd in state in 1600, Regional Qualifier in the 4x800).
Returning lettermen: Rayner Clemens (Jr., thrower, 2-year letterman), Brody Devlin (Sr., 2-year letterwinner, regional qualifier in 4x800), Xander Fackler (Jr., distance, 2-year letterman, regional qualifier in 1600, 3200 and 4x800), Rylan Garza (Sr., 100 meter dash regional qualifier), Drew Hahn (Jr., 2-year letterman), Gavin Jenkins (Jr., 2-year letterman, regional qualifier in 4x800), Anthony Tomaszewski (Jr., 1-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Caleb Fernihough (Sr., hurdles), Connor Wittler (Sr., Thrower), Aidan Shellenberger (Jr., Sprints), Cooper Beltran (Fr., Thrower), Nye Bradbee (Fr., distance), Tony Foust (Fr., distance), Jack Kennedy (Fr., sprints/distance), Cody Shaffner (Fr., Thrower).
Strengths: “While we lost some strong contributors from the 2022 team, we have a few regional qualifiers back with big goals for the upcoming season to advance further into the state tournament. With the majority of the team being in their first year of high school track, it will be exciting to see how much improvement is made over the course of the season and how each of them is able to meet their full potential for the season in a wide range of events.”
Weaknesses: “With some runners graduating from relays, we will be looking to fill the voids with some new faces. We don’t have many returning long jump, high jump, or pole vaulters so we may struggle at times to score points in many of our field events in invites and during tournament.”
Overall outlook: “Both teams will once again be vying for top three finishes in the NWOAL and we will have a good amount of individuals looking to advance to regionals and state. We’re excited for the upcoming season!”
PATRICK HENRY
Lettermen returning: Cody McCance (1-year state qualifier).
Promising newcomers: “Our freshmen boys have also had a lot of success in junior high as they set several records the past two seasons. This potential has the coaching staff very excited for what is to come this season.”
Strengths: “Although our boys team is short on numbers, we are very excited about the potential of this team. We have a great group of upperclassmen that will provide leadership, and we have a very talented group of underclassmen that will get in there and won’t be afraid to compete from the start of the season.”
Weaknesses: “Depth is going to be the biggest challenge for the boys this year. As coaches we are going to have to really be smart and plan our lineups with the idea of putting our athletes in the best possible position for them to experience success. We are going to have to be careful to not overload the boys early on in the season, that way they can be ready to be competitive and advance when it matters at the end of the year.”
Overall outlook: “One thing that we are going to hang our hat on this year for the boys is hard work. The coaching staff has been thrilled at the way the boys have come in everyday and put in the work at practice both in the weightroom and on the track. We are hopeful that that hard work will pay off with success on the track as the season progresses. We are excited for a fun year as we see the growth that this team will have throughout the year. “
League outlook: ‘Archbold will be a very talented team on the boys side this year. Bryan, Wauseon, and LIberty Center are also usually teams to watch come league time. We are hopeful our boys will gain confidence as the season wears on and can be in the mix at the league meet in May.”
• BBC
HOLGATE
Last season: Third in BBC.
Head coach: Scott Giesige (sixth year)
Lettermen lost: Richard Bower (Regional qualifier in 1600, 3200 and 4x800 relay), Addison Casillas (District Champion and regional qualifier in 800, regional qualifier in 4x800 relay), Jason Jordan (District champion and regional qualifier in 400), Levi Zachrich (Regional qualifier in 4x800 relay), Sylas Cash (Thrower), Doug Nienberg (Thower).
Returning lettermen: Jack Westrick (Sr., distance), Ethan Fritz (Sr., distance and pole vault), Evan Dopp (Jr., distance), Cade Mansfield (Jr., distance), Kayne Walters (So., distance), Logan Miller (Jr,. middle distance, relays), Nathan Miller (So., middle distance, hurdles), Xavier McCord (Jr., sprints, high jump, relays), Alexavier Alvarez (So., sprints), Rickey Buckley (So., sprints), Parker Witte-Rohrs (So.),Gabe Salaz (Sr. hurdles, relays), Jerett Engle (So., throws), Landon Engle (So., throws), Gavin Westrick (So., throws).
Promising newcomers: Luke Parsons (Fr., distance), Chance Ashbaugh (Fr., distance), Braylon Leaders (Fr., distance), Jaxson Gray (Fr., distance), Kaiden Giesige (Fr., sprints-middle distance), Damien Briner (Fr., sprints, middle distance), Joey Valdez (Fr., sprinters, middle distance), Maddox Pennington (Fr., thrower).
Strengths: “Our overall experience and depth with 23 runners is our number one strength. We will have depth in sprint events and all of our relays will be competitive. We will be strong at the top of our distance events and our sprinters’ depth, hurdles, and some improvements in our field events will make up for the losses of our distance runners from last season.”
Weaknesses: “We won’t be as strong or as deep in our distance/middle distance events as we have been the past few seasons. It will be hard to replace the talented seniors we lost that helped lead us to a third place finish in the BBC championships last year. We finished in third, two points behind first place and a half point out of second place. We aren’t where we want to be or as deep as we would like in our throwing events. The guys we have are working hard to get better every single day to change that.”
Overall outlook: “We will be strong at the top of our distance events and middle distance events led by senior Jack Westrick, our most accomplished returning runner, senior Ethan Fritz and junior Logan Miller who look to step up and fill the void left by graduation. Our sprinters should be another strength this year led by junior Xavier McCord. McCord’s continued growth, the development of our sophomore sprinters; Alvarez, Buckley, & Witte-Rohrs, along with the addition of freshman Kaiden Giesige & Damien Briner we will be more consistent and competitive in sprints & especially sprint relays.”
League outlook: “All of our athletes are working hard to get better everyday and are willing to put in the work to try and reach their potential individually and as a team. We always look to be at our best by league championships into the postseason meets. The BBC meet this year should be tightly similar to last season. Fayette, Montpelier, Holgate, and Pettisville all lost key runners from last year but also return quality runners enough to compete for a shot at the title.”
HILLTOP
Head coach: Nathan Massie (ninth year).
Lettermen lost: Matt Wyse (2022 long jump regional qualifier), Wyatt Beltz (2021 seventh in state long jump), Alex Richmond, Ty Creamer, Carson Jennings.
Returning lettermen: Dylan Eisel (Sr., 3-year letterman, pole vault), Aiden Johnson (So. distance), Trenton Funk (Sr., 3-year letterman, throws), Alex Stone (Jr., 2-year letterman), Kristopher Hansen (Jr.), Brad Soltou (Jr.n), Kyle Rivas (So.).
Promising newcomers: David Rodriguez (Jr., long jump, sprints), Jon Stephens (Fr., thrower), Scott Bowers (Fr., sprints), Anthony Eckenrode (high jump, relays),
Strengths: “Large team with lots of new runners, field events.”
Weaknesses: “Inexperience.”
Overall outlook: “Both teams look to compete for a BBC title.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Douglas Faler (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Joey Burt (Jr., 3-year letterman, high jump, relays, BBC champion and regional qualifier in high jump), Cameron Laney (Jr., 3-year letterman, BBC champion and regional qualifier 300 hurdles, 4th in BBC discus), Mathew Bethel (So., sprints, relays, mid-distance), Talen Denstedt (So., sprints, relays, mid-distance), Aiden Nickloy (So., sprints, relays), Aiden Scott (So., sprints, relays, mid-distance).
Promising newcomers: Carter Eckley (Fr., distance), Jameison Benedict (Fr., sprints).
Strengths and weaknesses: “Our numbers are small, but we will be very competitive in the events we enter.”
Season outlook: “We have a young team, with leadership coming from upperclassmen juniors. Our goals are to work hard, excel at our events and extend our season.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 5th in BBC.
Head coaches: Gabe Jaramillo and Marty Rupp (5th year as co-head coaches).
Lettermen lost: Pete Rupp, Josh Basselman
Returning lettermen: Zach Morris, Dane Waidelich, Griffin Eash, Tyler Layton, Alec Rychener, Zach McWatters, Chase Wilkie, Keegan Wyse, Sam Haley, Jonah Harmon, Carlos Bowers, Landon Graffice, Luke VanDenBerghe, Cayden Jacoby
Strengths: “We hope to rely on our experience from last year, as well as the growth and maturity of our young core of athletes.”
Weaknesses: “We look to be more apt to enjoy the journey of an entire season, and learn that there are many successes to be had along the way.”
Overall outlook: “We are striving to become competitive in all facets of the sport. We are looking forward to the opportunity to put together a great team effort, as well as strong individual efforts this season.”
League outlook: “We hope to put in the necessary work that will put us in contention among the best in our league.”
• NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Kenny Bostelman (second year).
Lettermen lost: Zak Shroeder (relays, long jump), Kyle Hudson (high jump), Josh Mack (long jump, 110 hurdles, 4x100 relay), Ryan Otto (distance), Levi Trausch (thrower), Drew Grant (sprinter).
Returning lettermen: Mason Switzer (Sr., regional qualifier in 300 hurdles, state qualifier in 4x400), Landin Wiechers (Jr., regional qualifier in 400, state qualifier in 4x400), Hayes Bingham (Jr., state qualifier in 4x400), Zach Moll (Sr. relays), Tate Rhoads (Sr., thrower), Harrsion Bohls (Jr., pole vault), Henry Eggers (Jr., thrower), Ethan Lloyd (Jr,. mid-distance), Zane Peckingpaugh (Jr., mid-distance), Kellen Ressler (Jr., distance), Daniel Sauber (Jr., sprinter), Eli Snoply (Jr., thrower), Owen Storch (Jr., distance), Chase Spangler (Jr., mid-distance).
Promising newcomers: Brett Bostelman (Sr., sprinter), Garrett Hull (So., hurdles), Kyler Bledsoe (So., thrower), Robert Ratliff (Fr., thrower).
Strengths: ”I feel our strengths this year are going to be in our younger core of athletes. We have great senior leadership and that is helping to motivate our younger athletes. We have a good junior class this year that has some good experience in meets. We should have some good relay groups that will compete well in the NLL and hopefully districts in May.”
Weaknesses: ”Some weaknesses are that we are going to be a young team. We are going to have some struggles in our field events. We have some good throwers and jumpers but we need them to get better every day and be ready to compete in the NLL and districts in May.”
Overall outlook: ”I think we will compete well this year. I am happy with our group of young men and I have been extremely happy with their work ethic and positive attitudes. They have all been taking coaching very well and want to get better from our seniors all the way to our freshmen group.”
League outlook: “Our league is always tough. I think we will compete well and show some improvements from previous years. I am excited to see what this group can do and how they will respond in some of our big meets that we have this season. I think we should be able to get some athletes out of districts and maybe even to regionals and state again this year. I am very excited for the opportunity to coach this group of young men.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Chris Warnement, Emily Fuller, Tim Fuller.
Lettermen lost: Isaac Gibbs (PCL third in Pole Vault, PCL champion shot put, PCL runner-up 100, district champion shot put, district champion pole vault, regional champion pole vault, fourth at regional shot put, 15th place state shot put, 12th place state pole vault), Curtis Mansfield (third place discus PCL, district champion discus), Hunter Tegenkamp (third place 1600 PCL).
Returning lettermen: Wyatt Davis (Sr.), Elijah Mayes (Sr.), David Speiser (Sr.), Dalys Tice (Sr.), Konner Knipp-Williams (Jr.), Jonathan Etter (So.), Dominique Hammond (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jude Marshall (Sr.), Hunter Rue (Sr.), Brayden Wooten (Sr.), Elijah Miler (Fr.), Dax Warner (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a strong team of hard workers with good attitudes and big goals. Many competitors hope to have success this season. We also picked up three athletic seniors for their first year of track and field.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a very strong senior group from 2021 but hope to use their successes as motivation to work harder and be faster this season. We also are battling some injuries with our seniors, but we are hoping to combat those early on and avoid further injuries this season.”
Overall outlook: “The upperclassmen have stepped up to fill the gaps. Their work ethic, athleticism, and competitiveness will drive the success of the team.”
Other comments: “We have had the pleasure of working with two very athletic Miller City track and field seniors, Sam Ellerbrock and Abi Teders, this season, which has increased our team’s competitiveness and drive.”
KALIDA
Last season: PCL runner-up.
Head coach: Scott Miller (eighth year, 14th total).
Lettermen lost: Noah Verhoff, Blake Eickholt, Jacob Swyers, Grant Knapke, Landon Knott.
Returning lettermen: Garrett Decker, Drew Fersch, Collin Heitmeyer, Aiden Killion, Jeret Landwehr, Heath Miller, Noah Recker, Dawson Schultz, Kevin Schumaker, Ethan Warnecke.
Promising newcomers: ”We have an exciting group of nine freshmen that had good success at the junior high level that I think will be able to help this year.”
Strengths: ”We have 26 boys out for track this spring, which is a great number for us to have. We will be a well-rounded track team. We have a very experienced group of seniors that will provide great leadership to our younger athletes.
Weaknesses: ”Although we have good numbers, having balance throughout all of our events will be tough. Overall hurdles are the one event where we lack depth and need to continue to develop.”
Overall outlook: ”The outlook I believe is very bright for Kalida track and field. We have good numbers back out and excellent leadership by the upperclassmen. Throughout last season our boys team continued to improve and finished the year on a high note finishing second at the PCL league meet. With 90% of our points back from last year’s PCL meet I am excited to see what these athletes can do this spring.”
